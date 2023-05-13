BENNINGTON, VT. — The Bennington, Vt., Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man missing since early Friday evening.
Per the BPD's release, Gary Monroe, 72, of Bennington was last seen leaving 882 Murphy Road on foot at about 4:45 p.m. on Friday. It is not known in which direction he was headed.
Monroe suffers from dementia, but is otherwise in good health. He has knowledge of the outdoors, but does not have access to a vehicle or a cell phone, police said.
Monroe is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has long brown hair, a "salt and pepper" beard, and was last seen wearing a dark green t-shirt, blue jeans, a dark colored hat and black sneakers.
There is a search effort of the Murphy Road area currently in place by Bennington Police, Vermont State Police-Search and Rescue, Vermont Fish and Game, New England K9 Search and Rescue, and Upper Valley Wilderness Search and Rescue.
The police are asking residents in the Murphy Road area to check any outbuildings such as sheds, garages or barns and also to review footage from any cameras for footage of Monroe since Friday night.
Anyone with information or that sees Monroe is asked to contact BPD at 802-442-1030.