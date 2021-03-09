PITTSFIELD — Four new librarians have joined the team at the Berkshire Athenaeum.
The Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s Public Library, has announced the addition of Alicia Hyman as outreach librarian; Sara Russell-Scholl is the new Children’s and Youth Services supervisor; Kisha Sawyers is the new technology engagement librarian; and Autumn Mawhinney takes over as technical services supervisor.
“We are pleased to welcome these talented professionals to lead our service initiatives in the coming months and beyond,” said Athenaeum Director Alex Reczkowski in a news release.
Hyman comes to the library from New York City, where she was a social sector librarian at the nonprofit Candid.
Russell-Scholl, who started in January, comes to the Athenaeum from the North Adams Public Library, where she worked for six years as the youth services librarian.
Sawyers joined the library in November and hails from the island of Jamaica. In addition to her role at the library, Sawyers is currently an adjunct librarian at the Hudson Valley Community College and previously worked as a librarian at the University of the West Indies.
Mawhinney began her role in October. She has been with the library since 2017.
For more information on the Berkshire Athenaeum, visit pittsfieldlibrary.org.