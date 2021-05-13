PITTSFIELD — Beginning on Monday, the Berkshire Athenaeum will expand its library hours for various services.
The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
All-day lobby services at the Wendell Avenue entrance are available without an appointment, and curbside pickup with an appointment is also available at the Bartlett Avenue parking lot.
Additionally, limited in-person browsing and computer use, including children’s library visits, will be available for up to one hour on even hours. Appointments are recommended, as time and occupancy are limited. Local history research visits are available by appointment.
All visitors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their visit and must follow social distancing and hygiene protocols. For information, please visit www.pittsfieldlibrary.org or call 413-499-9480.