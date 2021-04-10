PITTSFIELD — Subhadeep Basu recently was named senior executive vice president/chief financial officer of Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Berkshire Bank, while Kevin Conn has joined the company as senior vice president/investor relations and corporate development.
Basu succeeds James M. Moses, who chose to leave the company in March to pursue other interests.
Basu, a senior executive with more than 20 years of global banking, financial and risk management expertise leading transformation and growth, previously served as senior vice president of global institutional services at State Street. Before joining State Street, he spent more than 15 years at Citigroup, Bank of America and Ally Financial in various leadership roles across finance, treasury, risk, and consumer and commercial banking.
Conn has over 30 years of experience as an institutional investor in financial stocks, most recently as director of research at Hudson Executive Capital in New York. He also has held roles at MFS Investment Management in Boston, Sanford Bernstein in New York, Gemini Consulting in Cambridge and JP Morgan in New York.