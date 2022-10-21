A century ago, William L. Foley of Pittsfield made history by creating the state's first association for the blind. Their work isn't done

PITTSFIELD — When William L. Foley lost his sight in a horse accident, he turned to brooms.
In 1910, Foley opened a workshop for the blind on 30 Eagle St. selling brooms for $6 a dozen. Seeking to attract new clients, he wrote letters that contained a quote from Helen Keller, the early disability rights activist and lecturer who overcame her loss of sight and hearing as a toddler: “The heaviest burden of the blind is not blindness, but idleness, and they can be relieved of this greater burden.”
Realizing the need for community outside of working hours, Foley went on to create the Berkshire Benevolent Association for the Blind, a community group for the visually impaired. It was the first association of its kind in Massachusetts.
One hundred years later, Foley’s heirs are keeping busy by planning for a special anniversary at an area restaurant this weekend. The association’s president, Colleen Adams, who went partially blind in 1992, has been coordinating event details, rallying the association’s 30 members.
Thankfully, to get to the restaurant, Adams has the help of the association’s volunteer drivers, including her daughter, Melissa Madrazzo.
Madrazzo, who has been a volunteer with the association since 2007, speaks warmly of the experience. The association’s main community program today is to provide drivers to help people get to events and appointments.
“It’s very rewarding, to be able to get somebody out of their house for at least a couple hours,” she said.
Adams wasn’t always as enthusiastic about being part of the association. When she went partially blind, she didn’t have the strength to do anything at first. Bad news kept coming.
First, she lost her job at the Greylock Federal Credit Union. Then, police came to her house asking for her license, she said. “Can’t I keep it as a memory?” she says she asked. That wasn’t possible, so they took it away, which made her cry.
After that, she had to sell her new Ford Escort wagon.
An aunt, believing Adams needed to lift her spirits, encouraged her to join the association. “Get involved, meet some people. It’s a good outing for you,” she said.
That aunt, Beverly Grady, knew what she was talking about, having been part of the association for 59 years and holding almost all board positions.
Becoming part of the group brightened Adams’ life, she says. The association runs activities year-round, including volunteer appreciation dinners in October, Christmas and Easter celebrations and a picnic in August.
“We go out and get donations from everybody so we can give gifts to everybody,” said Adams.
This coming April, Adams hopes to bring back “dining in the dark,” which was canceled the last few years because of COVID-19. It is a fundraiser in which guests eat their meals blindfolded to experience what it’s like to be visually impaired.
That’s a lot of work, so Adams’ husband, daughter and granddaughter, who are not blind, help with the preparations.
In the past year in which she’s become the president, Adams said she has enjoyed keeping in close contact with all the members.
“Being president, I have to be there for everybody. I’m always on the phone with everybody for like, a half an hour,” she said. “It makes them feel good about themselves. But it also makes me feel good too.”