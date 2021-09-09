STOCKBRIDGE — Safety concerns over the regional increase in COVID-19 cases has claimed another iconic fall event.
Berkshire Botanical Garden announced Thursday that it has cancelled its 87th annual Harvest Festival, which was scheduled to take place on Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 9-10.
The announcement comes a week after the town of Lee canceled its annual Founders Day Weekend activities for the same reason. Founders Day was scheduled to take place Sept. 17-19.
The annual Harvest Festival typically attracts more than 10,000 visitors over its two-days period, according to Executive Director Mike Beck.
"We firmly believe the health and safety of staff, volunteers and visitors is paramount, and that an event of this size needs to be postponed until the pandemic is behind us," Beck said.
The Botanical Garden will remain open through Oct. 31. Free admission for all begins Oct. 12.