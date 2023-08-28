Why Berkshire bus drivers are hard to come by

Berkshire County bus drivers are ready for the back to school season — if they’re not driving their routes for school districts who've started their school year already. While local bus companies say they’ve been able to staff enough drivers to cover the school routes for the coming school year, they admit finding drivers is becoming more and more difficult.

The Eagle spoke with three local bus companies and organizations on the matter. Each confirmed that no bus route will be without a driver this year — but that may be because administrative staff and mechanics will sit in the driver’s seat to make routes work.

Marie Massini, the president of Massini Bus Company in Sheffield, said while the company’s been able to find enough drivers to cover the school bus routes for the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, they have few spare drivers.

“We have not had anyone apply to become a school bus driver in over a year,” Massini wrote to The Eagle in an email on Tuesday. “We have had a few people inquire about driving vans or becoming monitors but [they] have not followed through.”

Massini said she thinks the difficulty in finding drivers comes down to a lack of affordable housing in south county. If people can’t find a way to cover their housing costs on the salary available, they won’t take the job.

“Until we address the housing issue the shortage of drivers will continue,” Massini added.

William Dufour, the owner of Dufour Tours, said the biggest impediment he sees to fixing the driver shortage isn’t housing — it’s the training and licensure required by the state.

He offered up a hypothetical: if 15 people walk into the company interested in the school bus driver job, only about three or four of those candidates will return once they hear about the qualifications.

In Massachusetts, anyone driving a school bus must hold a school bus certificate. That document requires either 60 hours of driving instruction or a commercial driver’s license and 40 hours of training.

Dufour, whose company maintains school bus contracts with 22 districts between Bennington, Vt., and Lee, said finding someone who is willing to put in the time to complete the training is the real challenge.

“I think we’re back to the same fight of finding the right people, finding the people that are willing to put up with that 60 hours,” Dufour said.

He said that he’s trying to do his part to make it worthwhile for potential drivers, promising to reimburse their licensing fees if they stick with the company for a month. He added that he’s increased pay about 15 percent in the last two years and salaries now sit near $25 an hour.

“We’re doing everything possible to get people through the door,” Dufour said.

Even so, Dufour said he’s probably staffed down about 10 percent below where he’d like to be to cover the 200 school bus routes the company is responsible for.

Pittsfield Public Schools' Director of Bus Operations Colleen O’Brien said that while she has the staff to cover the district’s routes, the first month of school will be a bit bumpy, as several drivers are currently injured or out on a medical leave.

“While we’re covered once everybody’s health, we will struggle in the beginning,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said she plans to call on the district’s two mechanics and the route scheduler and will herself get back in the driver’s seat as needed to make sure kids get to school.

The district has been one of the lucky ones, O’Brien said. As drivers have retired or left for other opportunities over the last three years, Pittsfield has been able to hire new drivers at the same rate. Christine Bossana, a spare driver and the head of the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees, said the department makes it thanks to the dedication of many longtime drivers.

Bossana said the district’s longest serving driver has been with Pittsfield for over 40 years. Another 18 drivers have been with the district for more than a decade.

“That’s one thing we’re really fortunate about — the people that we have, they stay,” Bossana said.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a day where Colleen has had to come out and say we can’t do this today, because all of us pull together and we don’t allow that to happen,” Bossana added.