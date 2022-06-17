Berkshire Catholic school, parish officials praise outgoing superintendent

Local Catholic school and parish officials hope the new schools boss for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield can continue the work of Daniel Baillargeon.
Baillargeon announced this week he will be leaving the superintendent’s post later this summer “to serve Catholic schools locally and nationally in another way.” He was unavailable for further comment about why he was leaving the diocese.
Diocesan officials said in a statement they will conduct a nationwide search for his replacement. The superintendent oversees 13 elementary schools and two secondary schools in Western Massachusetts that include St. Mary’s School in Lee, St. Agnes Academy in Dalton and St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Adams.
For the past four years Baillargeon has worked closely with local Catholic school boards, pastors, and principals, meeting monthly with the principals, according to Fadia Makdisi, principal at St. Agnes.
“I feel lucky to have known [Baillargeon] as he was always available. He is very hard working and dedicated to Catholic education,” she said.
Makdisi added the next superintendent needs to be as dedicated and engaging as Baillargeon.
“When he was needed at St. Agnes, St. Mary’s or St. Stanislaus, it was important to him to make every effort to meet with the teachers and students,” she said.
Added St. Agnes Parish pastor Rev. Christopher Malatesta: “He was no stranger to us, he was a regular visitor. I hope the next superintendent is just as engaging.”
Strong leadership also defined Baillargeon, a quality St. Stanislaus principal Joseph Rogge was key to improving leadership at his school.
“He helped our school board learn how to work together and communicate with our school. We now have a pretty stable board,” Rogge said.
St. Mary’s Parish pastor Rev. Brian McGrath says strong leadership is crucial to having an effective superintendent.
“Dan is really great at advising and consulting in hiring teachers and developing curriculum,” McGrath said. “The new superintendent has to be someone who can help increase enrollment and meet the needs of the students.”
Under Baillargeon, enrollment increased in the last two years. From September 2019 to last September, the Berkshire schools saw a 79-student increase, going from 311 to 390, up 20.3 percent. The entire diocese during that same time period added 309 students for nearly a 10-percent rise in enrollment.
The Western Massachusetts parochial schools started to see an enrollment jump primarily after the diocese announced in late July 2020 that all its schools would return to traditional, in-person education. When the pandemic hit in mid-March 2020, public and private schools finished the final four months of school with online instruction.
Malatesta says Baillargeon deserves some credit for the enrollment boost.
“He was engaged with our school and helpful during the COVID period by keeping the schools open,” he said.
In a statement, Baillargeon owed his accomplishments to the people he worked with during his tenure.
“It has been a blessing to partner with the families, faculties, pastors, and staff members of these schools alongside the other good people who work in the Pastoral Center,” he said.
Rogge hopes Baillargeon’s replacement can duplicate the qualities he brought to the diocese.
“Leadership, openness, honesty and thoughtfulness. Dan displayed those qualities whatever environment he was in,” he said.