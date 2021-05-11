Three Berkshire County colleges will receive millions of dollars in emergency money through the American Rescue Plan, U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal announced Tuesday.
Berkshire County Community College and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts are each slated to get just under $4 million, while Williams College will receive about $4.2 million. The money will help the colleges cope with the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, and at least half of the money will be distributed via emergency cash assistance grants for students who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardship, according to a news release.
“The success of our local colleges and universities is critical to the success of our students and to the strength of our community,” Neal, D-Springfield, said in the release. “Educational institutions here in western and central Massachusetts and across the country have been steadfast in their mission of delivering quality education in the face of this pandemic.
"The American Rescue Plan makes a historic investment that will secure the future of these valued institutions and provide struggling students with urgent relief that will allow them to stay on track and complete their education.”
The money is part of more than $90 million that will be distributed to colleges, universities and students in Massachusetts' 1st Congressional District.