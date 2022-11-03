For those in need of warm coats for kids, Berkshire Community Action Council offers a boutique 'shopping' experience this year

A program that provides warm clothes for kids will offer more choice to its participants with a new store-like experience this year.
The Warm Winter Clothing Program from the Berkshire Community Action Council announced that this would be the first year for its Children’s Winter Boutiques, featuring locations in Pittsfield and North Adams for families to “shop” through free of charge for children 12 and under.
In years past, parents participating in the program received bags of pre-selected clothing from donors who were assigned to a specific child. The new approach is meant to give families more choice and provide clothing options that they’ll truly enjoy wearing.
“I wanted parents, who know their child best, to be able to pick what they know their child would love to see under the tree on Christmas morning, or whenever they bring it home,” said Deborah Leonczyk, executive director of the Berkshire Community Action Council.
Barbara Mendez, a program participant, said her kids — a 6-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter — won't have to wait.
“They’ll get these as soon as I get home,” she said with a smile.
Mendez said that having the opportunity to choose clothes was helpful, as trying to get the right fit for her kids has proven to be a moving target in the past.
“I’m their mom,” she said. “You know what is exactly right for your kids.”
Knowing her kids also helps her to know that she’s not just buying based on the size they are now; she’s buying a size up to give them a chance to grow into it, too.
Mendez picked out some coats for her children, including a shiny pink coat that she thinks her daughter will like. She hasn’t been able to get her a shiny coat like that before, she said. She was also in the market for some gloves and hats.
The store experience also allows for some surprises. Susan Valqui, who has a 4-year-old daughter at home, wasn’t expecting to find shoes at the boutique. When she found a pair that were “soft inside” and “very warm for winter,” she was excited. She thinks her daughter will like the shoes.
“It’s like a store, but it’s free,” Valqui said. “Everything is new; everything is clean.”
Valqui, who came to the United States from Spain four years ago, said that having the help ahead of a long winter season was important for her. She was thankful to get a chance to visit the boutique.
“I don’t have family here,” she said. “I don’t have anyone to support me. But I feel like I have a lot of friends with things like this.”
Participants had to fill out an application for the program by Sept. 30 to participate. It helps the organizers get an idea of what sizes kids are and schedule parents for a pickup time. Those in urgent need of help can still call the BCAC offices at 413-445-4503 for the Pittsfield area and 413-663-3014 for Northern Berkshire.
Melissa Baehr, community programs administrator for BCAC, said pickup times will be scheduled for mornings and afternoons on Monday through Thursday this season, as well as some Saturdays.
In renovating the new spaces and getting them ready for the public, Leonczyk said BCAC wanted to provide an environment similar to a department store.
“The quality of the merchandise is along the lines of a Macy’s experience,” Leonczyk said.
The Pittsfield location will serve between 1,000 and 1,200 children this year, with the North Adams location just behind it. Over 2,000 children are expected to receive warm clothes as part of the program, Leonczyk said.
While the program gets most of its attention in the winter months, the efforts to sustain it extend year-round. Volunteers are busy shopping clearance sales and taking inventory for the program in the meantime. Baehr explains that every item in the store has an inventory tag that allows organizers to keep track of their stock.
Whereas the program had previously gotten many of its clothes provided by individual donors, the boutiques received funding from corporate sponsors, including Lee Bank, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Berkshire Money Management, the Crane Foundation and New Moon Lodge. The program is also still looking for individual donors.
The Pittsfield boutique, located at 1351 East St., was renovated from a dilapidated warehouse space that BCAC owned. With the help of the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, the agency was able to transform the building into a clothing boutique with a well-stocked inventory.
State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, was on hand Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting at the Pittsfield boutique. In her remarks during the ceremony, Farley-Bouvier spoke about the importance of this issue for her, and the effect that access to warm clothing can have for kids in their everyday lives. She noted that increased school attendance rates were one such benefit.
The North Adams location is located at 85 Main St. on the second floor, and is set to have its ribbon-cutting on Thursday. State Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, will be in attendance.
The council is trying to keep up with the changing landscape of the Berkshires, Leonczyk said. For instance, in years past the program made use of a “giving tree” at the Berkshire Mall to pair donors with children. Since the Berkshire Mall is no longer active, the BCAC has had to change tack.
Baehr noted that this is one of the only programs of its kind in the state, and the opportunity for families to have access and choice for warm clothing was significant.
“It’s new, and it’s theirs,” Baehr said.