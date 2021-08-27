PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has started a culinary institute with support from a $400,000 state grant.
The Berkshire Culinary Institute was developed over the past year as the college’s hospitality and culinary programs went on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, the college said in a Thursday news release.
BCC was one of 47 Massachusetts educational institutions to receive money through the Massachusetts Skills Capital Grant Program, which seeks to help community members develop the skills necessary to meet employers’ hiring needs.
“The Berkshire Culinary Institute will offer post-high school culinary training to complement the successful online Fast-Track Hospitality & Culinary program and new degree programs,” said Jay Baver, BCC’s director of workforce development for hospitality. “It will serve as a state-of-the-art facility that trains head chefs, cooks, bakers and other food specialists, an industry growing at a rate faster in the Berkshires than the national average.”
The grant finances new equipment, which will help transform the former teaching kitchen into a specialty bake shop. Construction also has begun to make part of the former cafeteria into a culinary space.
BCC’s hospitality and culinary programs seek to help students become employed as chefs, event managers, and food and beverage managers, among other careers. Classes will average about 15 students, the college said. Financial assistance is available, and those interested in applying can visit berkshirecc.edu/apply.
Local businesses Mill Town Capital and Currency Coffee have pledged to support BCC’s new culinary programming. Mill Town will employ interns from BCC, and Currency Coffee will provide equipment and consulting help.
Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa, Canyon Ranch, Hillcrest Educational Centers, Life House, the McNinch Restaurant Group and Main Street Hospitality also are providing support, the release said.