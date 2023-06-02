<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire Community College presents degrees and certificates to 245 graduating students

Berkshire Community College 2023 graduation at Tanglewood

Berkshire Community College 2023 graduation ceremony

Berkshire Community College 2023 Valedictorian Ashton Bird

Valedictorian: Ashton Bird

Salutatorian: Kaitlyn Barry

Students: BCC awarded 189 associate degrees and 97 certificates to 245 students in 43 programs of study. Thirty-three students received more than one degree or certificate, and two students completed degree requirements as Early College students. Graduates ranged in age from 18 to 62.

Berkshire Community College commencement speaker Dr. Edson Chipalo

Memorable moment: Dr. Edson Chipalo, BCC class of 2015, returned to his alma mater on Friday to deliver the commencement address. He recalled how his academic career had taken him from poverty in Zambia to the United States.

He told graduates he still recalled what it felt like to sit on the stage at Tanglewood in 2015 feeling the potential of his education. After receiving an associate degree at BCC he went on to receive a bachelor of science in social work from the College of Saint Rose, a masters of science in social work from Columbia University and most recently his Ph.D. from the University of Alabama.

Berkshire Community College 2023 graduation

Pittsfield Reporter

Meg Britton-Mehlisch is the Pittsfield reporter for The Berkshire Eagle.

