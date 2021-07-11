PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College will hold a virtual information session Tuesday on its massage therapy program.
BCC, on its website, cites a federal Bureau of Labor Statistics projection that employment of massage therapists would grow 21 percent from 2019 to 2022.
The profession provides opportunities to work directly with people, in addition to flexible scheduling and the potential for self-growth, BCC said. Its certificate program prepares students to be licensed by the state to provide relaxation and wellness massage therapy.
The webinar, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, will include discussions about applying to the program and paying for college. It will also cover the part-time and Saturday format for the program, in addition to course information.
Those interested in attending can register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1bpY8i4KQviWeEaTYKm7Vw. Program coordinator Judy Gawron can be reached at jgawron@berkshirecc.edu or 413-236-4604.