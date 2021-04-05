PITTSFIELD — Veterans, their spouses and caregivers can get vaccinated Saturday at the Berkshire Community College field house.
Eligible recipients must make an appointment by calling 413-582-3110.
While the vaccinations will take place at the same time as a Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative clinic open to eligible members of the public, the two clinics will run separately. Veterans Affairs will bring their own staff and doses, according to local organizers.
“Utilizing every federal stream of vaccines to MA is critical right now, including through the VA,” wrote state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, on Facebook. Hinds has pushed the state to send more doses to Berkshire County.
Veterans should bring their VA Healthcare ID or DD-214 to the clinic and can find more information and updates at facebook.com/VACWMASS.