For Berkshire County's airports, keeping the runways clear is a team effort. They'll be on standby for Christmas

A plow truck. Some cameras. And a lot of alarm clocks.
Those are the tools that Dan Shearer, manager of Pittsfield Municipal Airport, and his team use to keep the runways clear of snow, ice and slush.
Over the Christmas weekend, with the weather expected to be not-so-frightful, those tools like won't get much use. He’s expecting about 4 inches on the ground, and that predicted rain might melt some of what’s already accumulated. More likely, wind gusts between 45 and 50 mph will likely have more of an effect than the precipitation.
A week ago, when it appeared Pittsfield could get up to a foot of snow, the story was much different. In anticipation of the snowstorm rolling in on the night of Dec. 15, Shearer set his alarm clock for 1:30 in the morning to check the cameras at the airport and the weather right outside his window. When he saw there wasn’t much accumulating, he set another alarm for 3 a.m. to head into the airport and see where things were at.
It wasn’t until sunrise, around 6 a.m., that the snow began to pile up due to dropping temperatures. That’s when the plows went out. It’s better to be proactive, he said, although there’s a calculus to determine when the runway needs to be cleared.
The time of day, for instance, is taken into consideration. If it’s midday, when the airport is busy, the managers will go out to clear it right away. If it’s overnight, they might wait until the storm passes if they can. If the snow is coming down slowly, they’ll address it accordingly. If it’s coming down in buckets, they’ll speed up to meet it.
“It’s a balance,” Shearer said. “We can’t do it constantly or we’ll wear through our equipment, but we also can’t let it get too deep.”
Part of the equation is the type of winter weather that’s heading their way. Lighter snow is less of an issue than denser stuff in terms of traction, but slush is the worst of the worst.
“A half inch of slush will shut down the airport,” Shearer said.
Any kind of slickness in the runway would be considered a “contaminant” by the Federal Aviation Administration — conditions which could impact flights taking off or landing. If 25 percent of a runway is covered in snow, ice or water of any kind, it’s considered contaminated based on the federal guidelines.
“A dry runway is a good runway,” Shearer said. “Anything else is a ‘contaminated’ runway.”
Keeping the runway dry is a significant part of weather operations, but planes flying in and out of the airport will also get doused in de-icing fluid to keep the vehicles free from weather influences.
Wind can also play a factor, and the gusts predicted over the weekend could keep some pilots out of the sky, said Bruce Goff, manager of Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams.
“Our traffic is weather dependent,” Goff said. “If the weather is nice, people go out flying … if it’s windy out, you don’t want to take someone out for a scenic flight. It’s just not fun.”
It’s Goff’s first time going through the winter holidays at the airport; in fact, he just started the job three weeks ago. He said he’s hoping for clear skies, but in the likely even that they don’t cooperate, he has one part-time employee to rely on to clear the runway. That same employee keeps the grass cut during the summertime. He’s on call in case he’s needed.
Joseph Solan, manager of Walter J. Koladza Airport in Great Barrington, has a few staffers to help him out, but he is the main staffer in charge of making sure the runway stays clear during the winter, constantly monitoring snow when it’s forecasted, too.
“They get to be some long days,” Solan laughs.
Shearer has two other full-time employees that assist him, plus two contractors when needed. When the weather models start to take shape, they try to plan around them about a week in advance. Due to the size of the runway, the largest in Berkshire County, it’s typically an effort that gets everyone involved.
Solan said the weather might cause some cancellations for the airport’s flight instructions, but won’t have a major impact on travelers.
“Normally, we don’t see a lot of traveling this time of the year,” Solan said. He estimates that the airport will see between five and 10 flights over the weekend.
Shearer isn’t expecting the holidays themselves to be busy, although the airport could see a slight uptick before and after. The airport typically sees its highest traffic during the summer months.
The team will be ready to act as they need to, especially with unfriendly clouds forming on the radar. But it isn’t anything new.
It seems like there’s a snowstorm before Christmas every year, he said with a chuckle. He’s just hoping the flakes fall in his favor.
“Hopefully not the 25th or late the 24th,” Shearer said. “That would be nice.”