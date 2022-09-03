Despite hopes for a normal cultural season, Berkshires performing arts venues limped through another challenging summer

Berkshire County’s performing arts seem to be suffering from long COVID.

Despite attempts to adapt to the post-pandemic era — reduced budgets, discounts, or streaming performances — internal data from the county’s biggest performing arts venues show a 30-percent decline, on average, in ticket sales and attendance from 2019.

Even when ticket sales were high, last-minute cancellations or no-shows this summer left venues like the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Jacob’s Pillow and Barrington Stage Company with smaller audiences than hoped for.

“The arts are [unfortunately] a luxury, not a necessity,” said Chelsea Gaia, director of marketing and communications at Barrington Stage Company. “And we are not in a luxury economy.”

Past summers have been hard on the performing arts. The pandemic shutdown hit in March 2020, right as venues typically announce their summer lineups and sell season tickets. Concerts were canceled, refunds issued and new pandemic protocols had to be created for when audiences would return.

Even once COVID-19 vaccines became available, new strains and variants made the summer of 2021 as unpredictable as the one before.

This was supposed to be the first normal year for arts venues this decade, the first that could be measured against pre-pandemic years. Over 70 percent of Americans older than 5 are fully vaccinated and pandemic restrictions are all but gone. The job market is recovering and travel seemed more accessible than ever with the advent of the Berkshire Flyer. A pandemic rebound was in sight.

That rebound didn’t materialize, not fully at least. Ticket sales and attendances are still down from 2019. Tanglewood is selling an average 6,900 tickets per performance this year. While that is 10 percent better than the 2019 season, it is only filling, on average, 4,800 seats, 16-percent lower than pre-pandemic years and barely a third of its total capacity, according to its data.

Both Jacob’s Pillow and Shakespeare & Company say the omicron variant hit right as they were planning their seasons, forcing them to reevaluate expectations for this year.

Rising costs

Potential tourists have been slammed with rising costs of hotels, flights, rental cars and gas, leaving less in their wallets to spend at the box office. Meanwhile, inflation has driven up the cost of doing business across all sectors of the economy, making the already tight margins of performing arts venues even slimmer.

The Theater Barn in New Lebanon, N.Y., ended its 38th season early, then shutdown for good. “Sadly, the combined effects of COVID and wage and price inflation have rendered the continued operation ... unsustainable,” the theater said on its website. Representatives of The Theater Barn could not be reached for comment.

Music events also proved vulnerable. The Bousquet Folk Festival on Aug. 11, part of Mill Town Capital’s Bousquet Summer Concert Series, sold almost 400 tickets but was only attended by around 150 people. Of that crowd, a quarter were children under 12, who got in for free.

Gaia, marketing director at Barrington Stage Company, said even a rave review from The New York Times for its "Ain’t Misbehavin" didn't get the production to its sales goal, adding, "If that kind of press couldn’t get people to come, nothing will.”

According to 1Berkshire, 52 percent of visitors to the county in 2021 attended performing arts events, compared to 90 percent who engaged in some kind of outdoor activity. The trend toward the outdoors is not new. The number of performing arts patrons is down 12 percent from 2013, compared to a 143-percent rise in tourists coming for the great outdoors.

Transportation gaps didn't help. Rental cars proved scarce and expensive this summer, limiting options for tourists. Even with the Berkshire Flyer getting people into the county from New York City, there were limited public transportation options available to take people 20 miles north to Williamstown or 20 miles south to Great Barrington.

That's a problem, said Antonello Di Benedetto, director of audience engagement at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. “The Berkshire Flyer lets off at Pittsfield, but there is another third of the county that exists in the north and a third of the county in the south,” he said. Some hotels provided shuttle services to and from the train station in Pittsfield, according to Di Benedetto, but that didn’t solve the problem of getting from hotels or rentals to the arts venues.

Di Benedetto also mentioned that the Flyer’s late arrival on Friday and early departure on Sunday makes it hard for people to visit all the cultural events in the county, a sentiment echoed by others. If travel remains expensive and difficult to access, so will the performing arts.

The show goes on

Given the challenges, performing arts organizations are learning to adapt. Jacob’s Pillow, for example, is working to provide shows that will sell best in this age of streaming and lockdowns.

“Audience habits are changing,” said Jared Fine, chief marketing officer of Jacob’s Pillow. “Both in response to the pandemic, as well as to the ease of access to digital streaming offerings and platforms .... As we look to strategize for the future, I would say the Pillow is continuing to explore and expand our online offerings, as well as the data that we're gathering this year to inform next summer's in-person programming.”

Jacob’s Pillow offered four live-streamed performances this summer. Other digital offerings included behind the scenes looks at productions.

Rather than trying to predict what audiences will do, Shakespeare & Company has been looking to reach out to new demographics.

Jaclyn Stevenson, the theater's director of marketing and communications, says the nonprofit targeted digital advertising outside of the county, even as far as Sarasota, Fla. The company collaborated with the Berkshire Immigrant Center and Berkshire Cultural Asset Network to bring Shakespeare’s works to the county’s growing immigrant population.

“It's something that we'd love to look into, translating some of our materials, or having a bilingual or different language presentation of Shakespeare in some way,” Stevenson said. “That's all preliminary ideas, because there's so much that goes into it.”

Di Benedetto said that a seminar run by Southern Methodist University’s DataArts center suggested the Williamstown Theatre Festival budget 25 percent less its 2019 season. The festival cut the number of productions from seven to three, with a few limited-run shows in between. To address transportation gaps, Di Benedetto is in talks with local hotels to expand shuttle service to include bringing guests to and from North County venues.

Thanks in part to more aggressive marketing, Barrington Stage Company’s production of “A Little Night Music” met its sales goal only halfway through its run, which ended Aug. 28. That success helped make up for missed ticket-sale goals of earlier productions and the use of free and reduced-price ticket programs, Gaia said.

One of those offers gave six free child tickets with the purchase of one adult ticket to “The Supadupa Kid,” which ran from July 29 to Aug. 12. Originally offering only two free tickets, the theater expanded the offer. The company saw a 68-percent increase in attendance within three days.

Tanglewood appears to have had, far and away, the best recovery of the performing arts venues this season. Through a two-pronged approach of drumming up excitement early and drawing attention to specific acts, it stands to finish the season strong. The last three shows of the season — performances by Judy Collins, Richard Thompson, Van Morrison and Ringo Starr — are sold out or nearly sold out.

The last-minute boost in sales and attendance from these performers will help put Tanglewood’s numbers over the top.

A spokesperson for the Boston Symphony Orchestra said audience figures will not be revealed until the season ends Monday. But the organization said the number "will match or exceed" turnout in 2019. That would mean nearly 350,000 concert-goers found the time and money to visit Tanglewood this summer.

Since April, staff at Tanglewood, Mass MoCA, Jacob’s Pillow and other performing arts organizations have met monthly to compare numbers and discuss strategies.

The idea behind these meetings: The success of one venue in the Berkshire performing arts scene helps all the others.

“I like to think of it as putting community over competition,” said Gaia. “If only one theater remains open in the Berkshires, that doesn’t help anyone. We need to have as big a draw as possible."