The first storm of the year was a big one in Berkshire County as the region saw roughly a foot of snow overnight with another 4 to 8 inches on the way before the storm settles this afternoon.
Most areas in Berkshire County reported 8 to 10 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
Downtown Pittsfield was at 9 inches as of 5:45 a.m. and Williamstown had 9.5 inches of snow around 6:15 a.m. Richmond, on the other hand, was at 7 inches at 1 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Here's an updated look at expected storm total snowfall. Heavy snow bands this morning will allow storm total amounts to exceed one foot for many locations. Some isolated totals over two feet will be possible as well! Snow will finally be winding down by noon #518wx pic.twitter.com/GBw2w9HSfV— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) December 17, 2020
Berkshire County remains in a winter storm warning until 1 p.m. on Thursday.
"We're still expecting periods of moderate-to-heavy snow and the bulk of it will be this morning," NWS meteorologist Brett Rathbun said. "The snow will come gradually to an end early this afternoon and the snow will likely remain dry and fluffy.
It is cold, sitting in the 10s and 20s. In order to get the wet and slushy snow we would need temperatures closer to freezing."
The outage map on eversource.com highlights that 219,953 people in Western Massachusetts were served following the storm with 23,461 of those people residing in Pittsfield, 3,666 in Lee, 3,203 in Dalton and 1,755 in Lanesborough.
National Grid is reporting no outages in the county.
Despite harsh conditions, Pittsfield residents embraced the day as they prepared for work on Thursday morning.
"I woke up at 4 a.m. and spent about 20 minutes cleaning off my car," Theo Litourneau said. "Roads were slick on the way to work and many of them were still deep with snow."
Litourneau's regular commute of 10 minutes doubled as he made it to work around 5:30 a.m.
"There must've been 4 to 5 inches of snow on the road in some places," Litourneau said.
Others have been out since 11 p.m. on Wednesday night working to remove snow, including Michael A. Bianco, owner of Michael A. Bianco Landscaping, who has five vans and 20 plow trucks removing snow from both commercial and private locations.
"We received 20 calls on Wednesday from people trying to open new accounts," Bianco said. "We've been full for the last month now, but people always seem to wait for the last minute."
Bianco and his crew has taken breaks, but remain on the roads as the storm continues in the area.
"Guys are on their third round of plowing right now," Bianco said at 7 a.m. "We will keep plowing until it is done.
"It is starting to look like this storm could roll into Friday morning for us."