Three Berkshire County communities have been awarded thousands of dollars in state grants to support police and fire departments.
The Pittsfield Police Department received $7,816 for equipment and training; the North Adams Police Department got $7,450 to buy bodily protection equipment and medical bags; and the Cheshire Fire Department received $13,600 to purchase protection equipment.
The grants are part of more than $345,000 in funding financed by the Commonwealth Security Trust Fund grant program and disbursed by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research. The main purpose of the Commonwealth Security Trust Fund is to provide grants that enhance local police and fire departments’ emergency response capabilities, including responses to acts of terrorism, according to a news release.
“Our administration is proud to support first responders across Massachusetts with these new grant awards,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release. “By meeting critical needs for rescue equipment, protective gear, and other lifesaving tools, the Commonwealth Security Trust Fund grants will help keep them safe and support their important work.”