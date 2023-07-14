Berkshire residents can now get free Narcan and fentanyl test strips in the mail. Here's how to sign up

Berkshire County residents can now receive Narcan to save the life of someone who is overdosing on opioids, as well as other harm reduction resources by mail through a free program.

The Berkshire Overdose Addiction Prevention Collaborative has set up a form on its website for ordering two doses of naloxone — known as Narcan — instructions for use, fentanyl test strips and more information on local harm reduction, treatment and recovery services.

Naloxone can save a life if someone is overdosing on opioids including prescription pills, heroin or drugs containing synthetic and dangerous fentanyl. Fentanyl is increasingly added to non-opioid drugs like methamphetamine and cocaine, and so naloxone should be on hand to help those who use these and other illegal drugs, says a fact sheet on the National Institutes of Health HEAL Initiative’s website. The initiative has programs in Pittsfield and North Adams.

“Naloxone should always be tried in case fentanyl has been added,” the website says. “It has no harmful effect if opioids are absent.”

Narcan is the first opioid-overdose-reversing drug approved for sale over the counter after the Federal Drug Administration gave it the green light in March.

The collaborative worked with the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission to arrange for the free kit mailing service, as well as partners with more than two dozen organizations to reduce stigma and help those struggling with substance use disorder.

The state Department of Public Health began a purchasing program last year of naloxone so organizations could distribute it for free with no cost to local communities, said Andy Ottoson, a senior public health planner with BRPC who oversees substance use initiatives. Ottoson says there are other grants and a legislative earmark for this work as well, and that the hope is to keep the program going for many years as long as there is interest.

Pittsfield and North Adams had a more than double the rate of opioid-related overdose deaths across the state in 2021; Berkshire County saw a drop in these deaths last year, but across the state overdose deaths rose by 2.5 percent, with a record high of 2,357.