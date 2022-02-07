WESTWOOD — The average gas price in Berkshire County remains the highest in Western Massachusetts, and because of a slight nudge upward from last week, it is higher than the state and national averages, according to AAA Northeast.
The Berkshire County price rose 3 cents this week, to $3.46 per gallon, which placed it 2 cents higher than the state and national averages, which are at $3.44. The state's average gas price has risen by 5 cents this week and the national average by 8 cents.
In the Berkshires, the average gas price has risen 8 cents during the past month, while the state average has jumped 7 cents over the past four weeks. The national average is 14 cents higher than a month ago.
The state's average price is $1 more than it was at this time last year, while the national average is 98 cents more.
Blustery winter weather and geopolitical tensions are helping to drive the price of oil higher, which is in the low-$90-per-barrel range, nearly $30 more than in August. The recent cold weather in the U.S increased the demand for heating oil.
Meanwhile, the concern that Russia will react to potential Western sanctions by withholding crude oil from the already tight global market puts heavy upward pressure on prices.
“This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump.”
Within Massachusetts, the average gas price in the Berkshires this week ranks sixth among the state's 14 counties, behind Nantucket ($4.59), Dukes ($4.18), Suffolk ($3.56), Barnstable ($3.50) and Middlesex ($3.47).
Among the four counties of Western Massachusetts, the average price in the Berkshires is 10 cents higher than in Hampden County, 8 cents high than in Franklin County and 7 cents higher than in Hampshire County. The average gas price in Hampden County ($3.36) is the lowest in Massachusetts this week.