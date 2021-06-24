The Berkshire County Head Start Development Program has received a grant worth nearly $380,000 through the American Rescue Plan.
The federal funding is part of more than $2.4 million in grants that were award to Head Start programs in Massachusetts, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal's office.
“This investment will help our local Head Start programs continue preparing children in western and central Massachusetts for success, and help parents get back to work to grow our economy knowing their kids are safe and cared for,” Neal, D-Springfield, said in the release.
Several other programs in the state also received funding, including: Holyoke, Chicopee, Springfield Head Start, Inc. ($1,206,073); Community Action Pioneer Valley, Inc. ($524,067); and Worcester Community Action Council, Inc. ($314,680).