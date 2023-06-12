First-time homebuyers in Great Barrington or 17 other Berkshire towns may apply for $2,500 grants toward closing costs

GREAT BARRINGTON — Money is now available for residents in 18 Berkshire County towns who need extra help buying their first home.

Grants of $2,500 for closing costs are being offered for those with low and moderate incomes who qualify for a new program administered by Construct Inc, the housing nonprofit announced Monday.

Eligibility is based on a homebuyer's income as it relates to the Area Median Income, or AMI, and the town in which they are buying the home.

"Berkshire County residents who have already been approved through their financial institution and earn up to 100% of AMI will be eligible," the statement said.

Construct works with mortgage brokers to issue the grants to help with closing expenses, and applicants are invited to contact banks, including Lee Bank, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Adams Community Bank, Pittsfield Cooperative Bank and Berkshire Bank.

The program is available to residents of Alford, Becket, Dalton, Egremont, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough, Otis, Richmond, Sandisfield, Sheffield, Stockbridge, Tyringham, Washington and West Stockbridge.

The money comes from a $100,000 appropriation secured by state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli, D-Lenox, through the Massachusetts Rescue Plan Act.

“I’m a firm believer that creating a path to homeownership is the most effective way for people to build equity,” Pignatelli said in a statement. “We want people to be able to live in the Berkshires, establish roots here, work, and raise their families."

The announcement comes as housing struggles are on the minds of residents and public officials, given escalating costs of homeownership and the scarcity of affordable housing in most Berkshire towns.

General questions about the closing cost grant can be directed to Construct Housing Navigator Kate Coulehan at kcoulehan@constructberkshire.org