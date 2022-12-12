Can't find housing in the Berkshires? Here are four reasons this remains a stubborn problem

Editor's Note This story looks at four reasons that Berkshire County's supply of housing isn't growing fast enough to meet demand: The 'Z' that keeps housing dreams asleep: Restrictive zoning

NIMBYs everywhere: Town by town, neighbors come out to just say no

'No, we're just visiting': Short-term rentals deplete housing options

The paper chase: Slo-mo permitting adds time and money to the cost

Lisa Johnson left Arizona this year to escape an abusive relationship. She moved to the Berkshires, where she has family. But when she tried to find an apartment, she hit a wall.

She collects a little more than $900 each month in disability payments from Social Security. She found no rentals at a price that would allow her to pay rent and afford food, medicine and utilities.

For a while, she slept on a couch in her aunt’s house. But another relative was due to arrive, and Johnson needed to find another home.

There are hundreds like her in the region, many of whom have or will become homeless. Knowing she might have to live in her car, Johnson was frustrated. “It’s not really anybody’s fault,” she said. “But at the same time, if you think about it, it’s everybody’s fault. It’s society’s fault.”

The issue isn't limited to low-income renters. People of almost all income brackets struggle to find decent housing in Berkshire County.

For that shortage to ease, stubborn barriers must fall. This story looks at four reasons the county's supply of housing isn't growing fast enough to meet demand:

- The 'Z' that keeps housing dreams asleep: Restrictive zoning

- NIMBYs everywhere: Town by town, neighbors come out to just say no

- 'No, we're just visiting': Short-term rentals deplete housing options

- The paper chase: Slo-mo permitting adds time and money to the cost

In a report this year, the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission ticked off all those barriers in its analysis of where things went wrong in housing.

DATABANK: SCANT CONSTRUCTION Pittsfield issued 60 new certificates of occupancy for residential housing in the last 15 years. Meanwhile, the city has lost several multi-family homes to fires, making them uninhabitable and sending their tenants into an untenable housing market. In North Adams, according to figures provided by the city, there was one new home built, and eight living units demolished in the past year, with more than 5,445 existing housing units, which includes single and multi-family homes.

“A Housing Vision For The Berkshires” lays out the main obstacles to housing development: “With the region losing population steadily since the 1970s, combined with barriers such as inflexible zoning, burdensome state regulations, inadequate public funding support, and neighborhood resistance to in-fill housing development, construction of new housing units has fallen significantly.”

“Nearly every measure of quality of life ultimately leads back to housing stability," the report says.

Things to know

We'll take those barriers one by one, but first, a few things to know: The housing crisis is getting worse, local officials say, and defies a quick fix. Rental and purchase prices keep climbing. Adding to the demand are all those who moved to Berkshire County during the pandemic, freed by remote work options.

At every apartment development completed by the Berkshire Housing Development Corporation in recent years, there's a waiting list. The list for Cole Avenue Apartments in Williamstown, which has 41 units, stands at 162 applicants. The wait list for Bentley Apartments, with 45 units in Great Barrington, has 251 applicants. Brattlebrook Village in Pittsfield has 319 applicants waiting for openings in the 100-unit complex.

Many who do find rentals pay more than they can afford. A 2020 assessment by the planning commission found that there are 6,718 affordable housing units in North Adams. About 51 percent of renters are "cost-burdened," meaning they pay more than 30 percent of their income on rent. One in five homeowners faces the same predicament.

In North Adams, 17.5 percent of the city's residents, about 2,100 people, were living below the poverty line in 2020.

And consider this: Too little housing is being created at a time when the need is especially acute. Only 1,501 new housing units have been built in the past decade – a 2 percent increase.

DATABANK: LINKS TO HOMELESSNESS The Berkshires faces a chronic lack of quality mid-range housing renting for $1,000 - $1,500 per month, or a purchase price of $150,000-$250,000. This lack of decent housing with features that meet tenants' expectations “impedes recruitment and retention of these workers, negatively impacting economic, job, and needed population growth,” according to a report this year by the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission. The housing shortage contributes to homelessness on the street, in shelters and in the homes of family or friends. This lack of housing stability leads to bad educational, health, and employment experiences that can become intergenerational. That, in turn, expands the poverty cycle, according to the report. Officials have reported that homelessness has increased dramatically over the past year in the region.

Making things worse is the high cost of construction, volatility in the supply chain and a lack of skilled trades workers, says Tom Matuszko, executive director of the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission.

“We’ll need to use every tool at our disposal,” Matuszko said. “It’s going to require a lot of different solutions. And we all need to work together to overturn this crisis. We’re in a tricky situation, and economic pressures are making it worse."

And the shortage itself is a drag on the local economy. The commission's "housing vision" report notes that employers get turned down by prospective employees who "are having a hard time finding safe, affordable housing. If you can’t bring people in, it affects the economy and hurts communities, which has an effect on everything.”

1. The 'Z' that keeps housing dreams asleep: Restrictive zoning

In Williamstown, those who hope for more economic diversity want to shape zoning rules that permit greater housing density and allow for smaller lots and cheaper prices.

The proposal was sent back to the Planning Board during Town Meeting earlier this year.

In Great Barrington, Lenox and Pittsfield, recent public hearings for new housing proposals met hard resistance from neighbors. In Great Barrington in 2020, neighbors opposed the conversion of a nursing home into apartments. In 2021, a Lenox plan for affordable housing on a former farm drew opposition from a hotel nearby.

Any new housing project can face opposition. But those deliberations rarely involve the viewpoint that somehow, Berkshire County — and all of America — needs to house its people.

POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS: The Williamstown Planning Board is working on a new approach members see as promising. In 2019, town meeting did approve a measure to allow accessory dwelling units — smaller dwellings or out-buildings that can house one or two people, frequently converting a shed or garage — and to allow the conversion of a single family home into a duplex. In Dalton, residents agreed in May to permit accessory dwelling units.

Stephanie Boyd, a member of the Williamstown Planning Board who voted against the proposal, says this year's proposals needed a closer look. "We proposed a long list of not well-conceived zoning changes that were sent back to the planning board," she wrote in an email. "And this year, 2023, we are working on some options that I am optimistic about."

Boyd acknowledges that people act on self-interest, mindful of how their property might be affected. "It can be stressful and difficult to think about making changes that may reduce your property value or impact your quality of life," she said. "So voting for a zoning change that may have a personal negative impact can understandably be challenging even if your heart is in the right place."

Boyd said the zoning changes will have limited impact if builders can't make money on a project. "Increasing the allowable housing density, making the permitting process easier for multifamily homes, allowing manufactured housing in more areas of our towns will help, but not solve, the difficulty of affording a suitable home," she said.

2. NIMBYs everywhere: Town by town, neighbors come out to just say no

When new housing is proposed, including for middle- and higher-income buyers, it often generates local opposition.

“Developers face a lot of resistance, and often go elsewhere to a community that is more welcoming to new housing,” said Eileen Peltier, president of the Berkshire Housing Development Corporation, which coordinates affordable housing construction.

In 2019 in Lenox, residents near a proposed mixed income rental housing project convinced Town Meeting voters to kill the project with a vote of 304 in favor and 262 against — it needed a two-thirds majority to pass.

A proposal for affordable apartments through Smart Growth in downtown Adams drew significant opposition in 2019, but wound up passing at Town Meeting.

In 2015, people opposed the conversion of the former Dalton High School into affordable housing with a petition signed by 200 residents. The proposal failed. The school was demolished a few years later.

Old housing stock limits choices The scant amount of new housing in Berkshire County forces house hunters to pick from aging housing stock. There are many older buildings where substantial investment is needed to upgrade to current standards, according to “A Housing Vision For The Berkshires,” this year's report from the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission. About 59 percent of housing in Berkshire County is over 50 years old. The study says most new employees in the Berkshires who hold college or graduate school degrees search for months for a decent rental, but often find old apartments or homes in poor condition. Upscale rentals go for $3,000 up to $7,000 per month. Some new hires end up commuting from New York state or finding work elsewhere. According to a Housing Needs Assessment for Great Barrington conducted by the BRPC in 2020, there were 3,444 housing units in that community. Great Barrington's housing stock is aging, with 68 percent of homes built before 1970. Rental housing in North Adams was overwhelmingly built before 1970. That's the case for 93 percent of rentals. In all, 2,631 housing units in the city, or 68.5 percent, are considered to be in less than good condition. The planning commission suggests several actions, some of which North Adams has already implemented. Others include pursuing a Housing Choice Designation, which would help in generating housing grant funding; adopting the Community Preservation Act, and optimizing the Community Development Block Grant program. It also suggests dealing with blight to improve local property values. The report recommends establishing rental inspection programs in municipalities with a considerable number of rental units, similar to programs used in Adams, North Adams, and Williamstown. It also proposes that the Regional Housing Rehabilitation Program be expanded to improve low-to-moderate income housing opportunities. And to increase the number of contractors and municipalities involved.

POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS: If there is a way out of this housing crisis, it will involve the construction of substantially more housing in an environment that discourages new housing development in the Berkshires and around the country.

“We need to be more welcoming to new housing development,” said Matuszko, of the planning commission. “We also need to build awareness of the tough situation we’re in — and that the only way to get out of it is to build more housing.”

To raise that awareness, the commission calls in its housing report for a county-wide working group. Its members would drive conversations about the housing crisis. It suggests people in marginalized communities be heavily involved in those discussions.

Planning boards, housing committees, and other local officials play an essential role in welcoming a diversity of quality housing options throughout the region, the report says.

Such entities should have the support of the housing sector in the county to clear the way for housing development, and in sharing best management practices, model ordinances, bylaws and regulations more conducive to developing moderately-priced housing like “accessory dwelling units, townhouses, and quality manufactured homes.”

The report recommends an advocacy effort to increase housing options in the county and establishing programs to financially support the expansion of housing, all of which will help build a supportive environment to expand the housing supply.

3. No, we're just visiting: Short-term rentals deplete housing options

The planning commission's report this year pointed to short-term rentals as part of the problem. Second homes also remove valuable housing options from would-be renters or buyers from the local market.

Great Barrington has been involved in a long-running debate over short-term rentals. North Adams is in the process of shaping rules on this type of housing, which concerns local officials for several reasons, including the way it takes housing options out of long-term use.

While there is a market for the short-term rentals like Airbnb, the full-time short-term rentals take housing for local workers off the market, leaving fewer choices for people who want to, or already do, work locally.

Conversely, short-term rentals in occupied homes from time to time can have a positive affect by helping the homeowners afford to pay their mortgages, officials note.

POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS: Berkshire towns and cities have been trying to allow short-term rentals with certain conditions, like rooms tax and limitations to how much time the structure can be used as a short term rental. There has been opposition to such requirements from both sides of the issue.

In June, Great Barrington residents approved a short-term rental bylaw that restricts rental days to 150 a year. They also approved a tax on the rentals that would be channeled into affordable housing needs.

A solution? Yes, but to a different problem. The concern expressed by many residents at annual town meeting wasn't the impact on housing supply. It was the way they perceived short-term rentals to be changing their neighborhoods.

4. The paper chase: Slo-mo permitting adds time and expense to the cost

Then there are all the building codes to satisfy and permits to do certain work. Local developer David Moresi said he views some of the state codes as regulatory over-reach, saying the more trivial building code requirements add costs and time to a project, meaning the rental or purchase price will climb.

"The building codes and regulations at the state level have made it more and more challenging for developers and add significant costs," said Moresi, who is in the midst of a $2.5 million project to convert a former school into market-rate rental units. "However, North Adams is a welcoming community, very helpful and accommodating to new development."

POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS: Individual cities and towns can work to streamline the permitting process, as has been done in some towns. Adams has been working on this with some success, as indicated by the increase of redeveloped multi-use buildings. State code and regulation changes would have to happen at the state level.