Dr. Paula Aucoin Blagg, a Berkshire County infectious diseases expert, will discuss the present and future of the COVID-19 pandemic in a Tuesday afternoon talk.
Part of the Distinguished Speakers Series from Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College, the talk will cover three main areas: the state of the pandemic, the vaccination picture and the conventional and novel therapies available for treatment. Berkshire Museum partnered with OLLI to present the event.
Blagg, a semiretired physician, has practiced in the Berkshires for over 38 years as an infectious diseases specialist with Berkshire Medical Center and Berkshire Health Systems. An assistant clinical professor of medicine at University of Massachusetts Medical School, she graduated from Georgetown University School of Medicine.
The talk will be held on Zoom from 3-4:30 p.m., and all who register will later receive a recording of the program. The general public can register for $15, OLLI at BCC and Berkshire Museum members pay $10 and it is free for people holding WIC, SNAP or ConnectorCare cards, BCC students and people 17 and under.
People can register online at https://berkshireolli.org/event-4075073.