Between now and mid-February, coronavirus vaccine shipments will arrive at correctional facilities across Massachusetts as part of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.
For Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction, that comes as “exciting news.”
“Since the inception of COVID, we have been able to maintain — and I knock on wood when I say this — no inmates, to this date, have had the virus,” Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler said.
While Bowler estimates that 12-15 staff members, including himself, have tested positive for the virus, he credits cleaning and screening protocols with helping the facility avoid cases among inmates. Still, correctional facilities are considered to be at greater risk for the spread of infection due to their living arrangements, so the availability of the vaccine comes as a welcome development.
Some Massachusetts prisons have seen upward of 100 inmates infected, and 11 inmates in the state have died of COVID-19.
In addition to following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Public Health, officials at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction have conducted brief interview screenings for staff whenever they start a shift, as well as temperature checks.
Inmates have their temperatures taken three times a day, and any new arrivals are quarantined for 14 days before they can go into any “general population” areas.
Periodic testing has been conducted on site — for example, when staff report virus symptoms or exposure — in partnership with Berkshire Health Systems.
“It’s been working seamlessly and it’s been a great partnership with BHS,” Bowler said.
Bowler and Superintendent Jack Quinn said they have been in contact with the state regarding the vaccine rollout and expect more information to come soon. They said they may receive the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to be formally authorized by the Food and Drug Administration Friday.
While the Pfizer vaccine requires “super cold storage,” the Moderna vaccine can be stored in a standard freezer.
When they arrive, vaccines will be administered to staff and inmates on a voluntary basis.
“I’m sure we’re going to have staff who may not take it and inmates who do not take it,” Bowler said.
Most staff members — including correctional officers, medical staff, mental health staff, case managers and counselors, educators and administrators — still have some contact with inmates, he said.
“I think as far as the inmates go, hopefully they’ll give us enough to vaccinate not only the ones who are here, but also new arrivals,” Quinn said.
In a year when the virus has altered everything — COVID-19 protocols have even become part of the coaching provided to inmates awaiting release — the availability of the vaccine provides some hope.
“For the last eight, nine months, it’s been very challenging,” Bowler said. “Not only with our day-to-day lives here at the jail, but everyone’s own personal life. It’s just been crazy.
“I’m hoping that as a country, we can get through this holiday season and kind of knock the numbers down of COVID deaths and COVID illness," he said. "As a country the next big holiday is July 4, and I hope that come July 4, we have a lot to celebrate.”