A small convoy of local law enforcement cruisers traveled to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Tuesday to participate in the Coats 4 Vets program.
Officers from Pittsfield, Sheffield and Lee joined the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office in making the trip, according to the Lee Police Department Facebook page.
Cruisers from across the state donated 4,000 buckets of coats, masks, hand sanitizer and snacks as part of the Coats 4 Vets annual initiative. The program was created by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to keep veterans safe throughout the winter.
More than 34,500 coats have been distributed since 2016 through the program, which is sponsored by the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, New England Patriots, Ocean State Job Lots and Home Depot.
The Lee Police Department is working with Lee Veteran's agent Doug Mann to deliver buckets to veterans throughout Lee and the rest of Berkshire County.
Berkshire County veterans in need of a coat can contact Mann at Leevetsagent@wmconnect.com.