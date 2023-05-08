Berkshire County letter carriers eager to energize Saturday's Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

PITTSFIELD — When the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual food drive resumed in 2022 after being canceled the previous two years due to COVID, donations were way down.
“An incredible decrease,” said Amy Breault, president of the postal workers union in Berkshire County.
Berkshire County's volume for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive amounted to less than half of what had been collected before the pandemic.
Breault, who coordinates the drive countywide, surmised that people “might have gotten out of the habit” of giving to the food drive and that inflation also likely impacted giving, since food costs shot up.
On Saturday, the food drive returns for its 31st year. The National Association of Letter Carriers is getting the word out now to remind those who can to donate nonperishable food items for pickup. The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is held in about 10,000 cities and towns nationwide.
Urgent need
The need to restock food pantries is seen as urgent this year, and the letter carriers are making a renewed appeal for assistance, Breault said.
Letter carriers collect donations along their routes and the food is gathered at central post offices, like Pittsfield’s on Fenn Street, where it is weighed and delivered to food pantries. Food is weighed to determine how much to deliver to each pantry, and distributions are made within the community where the food is collected.
Nonperishable food items should be placed in bags near mailboxes for pickup.
Keep in mind, Breault said, that letter carriers are not paid overtime for the day and donate their extra hours.
United Way volunteers
The National Association of Letter Carriers partners locally and nationally with the United Way to collect the food and distribute it, said Brenda Petell, director of volunteer engagement at Berkshire United Way. To volunteer, visit volunteerberkshireuw.org, or call Petell at 413-212-1431 or email her at bpetell@berkshireunitedway.org.
Volunteers generally work between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. the day of the drive and help carriers pick up food, sort it, weigh it and deliver it from post office loading docks to pantries in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington.
The need to address food insecurity has grown over the past year, Petell said.
“Western Massachusetts Food Bank statistics show that the number of pounds of food coming into the Berkshires from October to March was reduced by 6 percent, while food pantry numbers have increased over that same period of time," Petell said.
Last year, students from Pittsfield and Taconic high schools and BART Charter School helped.
“It’s family-friendly,” Petell said. “Students, teenagers really enjoy participating.”
“It is an incredible day, an honest-to-goodness feel good day — all these people coming together to help the community,” Breault said.
About 45 volunteers helped in 2022 along with about 25 volunteers from the food pantries.
In North Adams, Postmaster Joan Bates said letter carriers will be working with the United Way volunteers, the Friendship Center and others. She said a collection area for food picked up by the carriers and volunteers will be set up in the shopping center near the city post office on Summer Street.
Precious Butler, a letter carrier in Great Barrington, said she began working for the Postal Service in Pittsfield and remembers the impressive sight of thousands of pounds of food being processed on the loading docks. Butler now works in the South County town, after requesting a transfer to be closer to her home in Sheffield.
Postcard reminders are being sent to residents with details about the drive.
For more information about the food drive, contact Breault via email at pittsfieldbranch286@outlook.com.