Can’t get in to see a dentist in Berkshire County? Some think mobile dental vans will help

Talk to anyone who is trying to have a cavity filled or get their teeth cleaned in Berkshire County and you will likely hear the same thing: I can't get in to see a dentist. Dental offices often can’t fit patients in for months — or at all.

“I had someone call last week and she was told she couldn’t get an appointment until next year — August 2024,” said Melanie Polidoro, office manager for Dr. Clifford L. Snyder, a Lenox dentist.

Because of the overall scarcity of dentists and hygienists, the retiring of around a dozen dentists in recent years and dentists pulling out of MassHealth for Medicaid patients, the problem is sparking trouble — but also some potential solutions. Some think mobile dental vans, where dentists and hygienists drive around the county offering care, is the answer, while others are looking to legislation to make it easier for patients to get access to care, no matter what kind of dental insurance they carry.

What everyone can agree on is, Berkshire County is facing a real problem.

For residents, it’s the same story wherever one turns. Office managers for a handful of the county’s dentists told The Eagle they can’t take new patients, and that current patients can’t get appointments for three to six months.

For teeth cleanings, said Heidi Morehouse, office manager at Dr. Jon Gotterer’s office in Pittsfield, patients have to wait eight months.

And these wait times are typically for patients with private dental insurance or the ability to pay out of pocket.

That backlog is creating a vicious cycle that also is preventing the poor and vulnerable from caring for their teeth.

Currently, just two dental practices in the county are accepting government insurance such as Medicaid, or MassHealth, because the reimbursement rates are too low and the work is harder and longer. As of last year, just one-third of MassHealth patients had a dentist. And there are between 7,000 to 10,000 MassHealth patients in the county, said Nicole Wilkinson, the director of dental medicine at Community Health Programs. To help those on MassHealth, Wilkinson said, government-funded CHP is rolling out a mobile dental unit in a few months after the state gives it the go-ahead.

The van will initially remain at CHP’s Great Barrington campus to serve patients who have had to travel to its Pittsfield office after the Great Barrington office closed. When the new dental space reopens at its campus on Stockbridge Road, it will bring the van to other areas where it is needed.

It will be staffed by one dentist and one hygienist. They’ll have standard office hours and do everything from cleanings to pulling teeth. The van’s $300,000 cost is paid for by a federal health grant.

CHP is struggling to find room for a high volume of patients, she said, created in part because of the way the pandemic, with its consuming and expensive sanitation and distancing protocols, drove many private practices in 2020 to stop accepting MassHealth patients.

“It was a losing money type of situation,” she said. “We’ve taken the brunt of all that.”

CHP is also building out another dental office in Adams that should be complete in the spring.

The dental care shortage in Western Massachusetts, particularly for MassHealth patients, is so dire that it also caught the attention of a California genetic testing company that in 2020 pivoted into mobile COVID-19 testing vans. Quantgene provided those mobile units for Hollywood productions, including the Paramount series, "Yellowstone."

The company wants to add several fully-staffed dental units to its fleet and park them around the Berkshires.

“It’s a game changer,” Quantgene founder and CEO Johannes Bhakdi said in a phone interview, adding that it’s a concept typically used in emergency conditions overseas.

The company could deploy two vans immediately, Bhakdi added, and believes the company can run these clinics smoothly because of its experience with medical vans. Bhakdi did not seem particularly concerned about the challenge of hiring dentists in the Berkshires. He said the dentists would be paid a “contract rate.”

However it happens, the whole enterprise is stuck in red tape with the state. A Department of Public Health spokesperson told The Eagle that Quantgene has not yet submitted a Mobile Dental Facility application on behalf of a state-licensed dentist.

Bhakdi says the company is working on it. He also thinks approvals will move quickly once it applies.

“This is an emergency,” he said in an email when asked about this, adding that it would “take less than four weeks to source and license dentists.”

The state has issued several permits for the mobile units already; some are deployed in eastern Massachusetts.

While some dentists are skeptical, they say they do want to see MassHealth patients cared for.

“I’m not sure where they're going to find staffing,” said Dr. Thomas J. Sakshaug, a Pittsfield dentist, adding that it would be great if the vans can truly help those without access.

Another Pittsfield dentist who used to work at CHP said he saw this crisis coming.

“I told them the day I got there they needed to double their space,” said Dr. Matthew M. Ballinger. “If you work MassHealth you’re working high volume — that’s tough. It’s not good for patients or dentists.”

He thinks more and larger offices are the answer — not mobile vans. “It’s a good way to provide care in a war zone,” he said. “It’s really difficult to work out of.”

One state lawmaker thinks mobile units are “Band-Aids when what you need is a tourniquet.”

Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, has been talking about the dental care shortage for years. He’d like to get more details about Quantgene’s proposal, he said. He would hope the company isn’t coming here to take business away from established dentists.

Pignatelli is pushing for another possible solution. He and CHP are working for the approval of pending legislation that would expand dental care by allowing dental therapists — the equivalent of nurse practitioners — to clean teeth as well as fill cavities and do basic dental work. It’s working in other states, Pignatelli said.

A dental therapist, the current draft of the bill says, can do everything a hygienist does, and could also do other work that includes interpreting X-Rays, as well as non-surgical extractions.