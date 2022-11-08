<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire County NAACP offers free rides to the polls Tuesday

Karen Mongue places her ballot in a box dating from 1873 at the New Ashford Town Hall in 2012. 

The NAACP's Berkshire County Branch is encouraging all eligible voters in Berkshire County to "Pull Up to the Polls."

The branch will offer free rides to all voters countywide who need help getting to their polling stations and back from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who needs a ride should call Dennis at 617-501-5159 from 8 a.m. to noon and Kamaar at 413-770-2031 from noon to 8 p.m. They will send a driver to take voters to vote and then back home.

The NAACP's local branch is non-partisan. NAACP is offering rides to all voters and drivers won't engage in discussion around voting during the ride, the group says.

For more information visit naacpberkshires.org.

