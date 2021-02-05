PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County NAACP has raised more than $60,000 to support local students of color.
The organization announced that it had more than doubled its goal of $25,000 during its virtual Freedom Funds Award Celebration. Funds from the annual event provide stipends to students of color who are planning to to attend college or trade school the following year.
“I’m incredibly proud to live in the Berkshires, where community members, organizations, and businesses come together to support our students,” Branch President Dennis Powell said in a news release. “Each year, we’ve increased the amount of the stipends that we’ve given out, and we’re thinking critically about how we can use this new capacity to expand our stipends further and create more robust support systems for our students of color from the Berkshires.”
Three community members also received awards at the ceremony in recognition of their work.
Rachel Fletcher, founding director of the Housatonic River Walk, received the W. E. B. Du Bois Freedom Fund Award for her work in creating the Du Bois River Garden in Great Barrington.
The Baba Chuck Davis Freedom Award went to Sandra Burton, director of the dance program at Williams College, “for her use of the connecting power of dance to bring communities together.”
And Pittsfield High School’s Lori Murphy won the Margaret Hart Freedom Award for “creating educational spaces where students of all cultures can learn and thrive.”
The event also featured a keynote from Deesha Philyaw, a columnist, speaker and National Book Award finalist for her collection of short stories, “The Secret Life of Church Ladies.”