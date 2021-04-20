Three Berkshire County organizations have received state grants to support youth substance use prevention programs.
The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, Northern Berkshire Community Coalition and Railroad Street Youth Project were among the 31 recipients of $3.8 million in funding. The Executive Office of Health and Human Services and state Department of Public Health announced the grant recipients on Tuesday.
The Railroad Street Youth Project serves Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Egremont and Sheffield.
This is the third Massachusetts Collaborative for Action, Leadership, and Learning award under the Substance Misuse Prevention Grant Programs. The grants will be distributed over eight years.
“The Commonwealth continues to invest in and support evidence-based initiatives that address the very serious issue of substance use among our young people,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a news release. “These awards build on the Administration’s commitment to expand pathways to substance use prevention programs at all levels in every area of the state.”
“Boosting the Commonwealth’s substance use prevention and treatment system infrastructure and capacity has been a top priority for us,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said in the release. “It is essential that these important programs be accessible to families and vulnerable young people.”