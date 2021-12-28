<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
Lower cost of living in Berkshire County means more spending power for retirees

To find the places where Social Security goes furthest, SmartAsset calculated how far the average net income would go in every county to cover the basic necessities, like food, housing and transportation. They subtracted the county-level cost of typical living expenses from each county’s net Social Security income. 

Social Security benefits provide retirees in Berkshire County with more spending power than most Massachusetts retirees, a new study has found.

SmartAsset, a company that publishes information to help people make financial decisions, ranked Massachusetts counties based on where Social Security benefits last the longest.

Berkshire County came in third behind Barnstable County and Hampshire County. Hampden County and Worcester County ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

The study calculated a $22,512 annual cost of living for Berkshire County a $19,446 average annual Social Security benefit among Berkshire residents.

The state averages are a $24,792 cost of living and a $19,742 benefit. 

SmartAsset says it used data from MIT, the federal census and state government websites.

