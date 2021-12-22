A regional housing agenda for Berkshire County is set to be released in early 2022, the product of collaboration among several county organizations, municipal leaders and others.
1Berkshire, the county's economic development agency, has worked with the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission on the project for much of the past year.
"What was a tenuous situation prior to COVID-19 has only been exacerbated in the wake of the pandemic," 1Berkshire President and CEO Jonathan Butler said this month in a "year in review" article.
Butler said the document will recommend "near-term and long-term solutions."
"This is intended to be a living document with ongoing follow-up action from the study group and additional stakeholders, with a goal of ensuring that all residents of the region have access to safe, affordable and accessible housing," Butler said.