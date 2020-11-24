PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office will deliver Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday to hundreds of people at the Christian Center on Robbins Avenue.
The meals are being prepared by staff and inmates under the guidance of Food Service Director Richard Millis. The annual event, now in its 11th year, is made possible through a partnership between the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office and Christian Center. The meals are served to those in need.
The inmates who prepare the meals are ServSafe trained and certified by the Berkshire County House of Correction's kitchen culinary department.