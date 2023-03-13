Berkshire County towns declare snow emergency ahead of possible nor'easter

Berkshire County towns have declared a snow emergency in advance of the heavy snow expected Monday night into Wednesday morning:
Clarksburg: Effective noon Monday, March 13, through 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 15. No parking on streets or sidewalks; violators will be towed at the owner's expense.
Dalton: Effective 4 p.m. Monday, March 13, through 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. No on-street parking; vehicles will be towed at the owner's expense.
Pittsfield: Effective 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, through 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. Use off-street parking for the duration of the snow emergency. If off-street parking is not available, residents should observing the following alternate side parking regulations: Between 7 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Tuesday, parking is allowed on the odd side of the street; between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, parking is allowed on the even side of the street. Residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage which will be available for free overnight parking beginning 4 p.m. Monday through the duration of the emergency. Non-permitted vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing in any open municipal parking lot between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m. Violators may be towed at the owner's expense.
This list will be updated.