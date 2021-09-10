The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and resulting wars overseas took the lives of the following people with Berkshire County connections, according to The Eagle’s archives.
Peter Morgan Goodrich, 33, who was raised in Williamstown, was aboard United Flight 175, which struck the south tower of the World Trade Center at 9:03 a.m.
The Rev. Francis E. Grogan, 76, a Pittsfield native who had cousins in Williamstown, also was on Flight 175. He was a 1943 graduate of St. Joseph High School, and had served in the Navy during World War II.
Richard Keane, 54, had lived at one point in Dalton and was a Marine captain who served in Vietnam. He was an insurance executive in 2001, and was attending a business meeting on the 99th floor of the north tower of the World Trade Center.
Edwin Straub, 48, who grew up in Williamstown, was in the World Trade Center at the time of the attacks. His son, Michael, remembers his father calling from the 102nd floor, to his mother, to tell her he loved the kids. Edward Straub was born in Bennington, Vt., graduated from Williamstown High School in 1971 and attended what then was North Adams State College. He received a law degree from Boston University Law School in 1979 and was working as president of Aon Compensation Consulting at the time of his death.
Several firefighters who perished at the World Trade Center were frequent visitors to the former Eastover Resort and Conference Center in Lenox, including New York City firefighter Timothy Stackpole. In 1999, Stackpole was honored by local firefighters at Eastover for surviving a horrific fire in 1998 in which he was burned severely.
Army Sgt. 1st Class Daniel H. Petithory, of Cheshire, 32, became the county’s first military casualty after Sept. 11, when he was killed Dec. 5, 2001, in Afghanistan. He was one of three American soldiers killed when a U. S. military airstrike from a B-52 bomber missed its target. Petithory was a 1987 Hoosac Valley High School graduate who enlisted in the Army after high school. He served several tours of duty in Kuwait and earned a spot on the Green Beret 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group.
Glenn Richard Allison, 24, was a graduate of Pittsfield High School, where he played football. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, based in Fort Drum, N.Y. He landed in Iraq with his unit Dec. 12, 2003. While participating in running exercises six days later, Allison succumbed to heart failure. His death was deemed noncombat-related.
Stephen Wells, of North Egremont, 29, a 1993 Mount Everett High School graduate, died while flying a mission along the Euphrates River in Iraq on Feb. 25, 2004, when his helicopter hit an electrical cable and crashed, killing him and his fellow pilot. He was a chief warrant officer second class and a Bronze Star recipient.
Army Spc. Michael DeMarsico III, 20, was killed in action in Afghanistan on Aug. 16, 2012. In 2017, the North Adams Armory site was dedicated in his memory, with the placement of a plaque on the fifth anniversary of his death. DeMarsico was awarded the Bronze Medal, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, and other commendations and awards.
Mitchell K. Daehling, of Dalton, 24, a 2006 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School, was killed in action while serving with the Army in Afghanistan. He and three others died after they hit an improvised explosive device May 14, 2013, in Sanjaray, Afghanistan. He posthumously was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and other medals.