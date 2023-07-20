Who is running your town government? More and more small Berkshire County towns are struggling to staff town halls and government positions

Highlights of the survey

Berkshire Regional Planning Commission surveyed 30 towns in December of 2022. A total of 23 towns responded. Not every question was answered by every town.

Here are some highlights:

For paid positions ...

16 had difficulty filling town accountant

15 had difficulty filling police officers

14 had difficulty filling a town assessor

13 had difficulty filling a building inspector

12 had difficulty filling town treasurer and department of public works positions

11 towns had difficulty filling town manager or town administrator

For volunteer positions ...

11 had difficulty filling boards of assessors

10 had difficulty filing conservation commission, finance committee, zoning board of appeal

8 had difficulty filling planning board

7 had difficulty filling school committee

Source: Berkshire Regional Planning Commission