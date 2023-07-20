Who is running your town government? More and more small Berkshire County towns are struggling to staff town halls and government positions

SAVOY — Weeks before this town’s municipal election in May, Russell Clarke, one of Savoy’s three selectmen, put in his written notice of resignation. He did not specify a reason.
Clarke, who had served for seven years in five capacities in town government, was running at the time, not for selectman, but for constable. He won.
But when he resigned from the Select Board, he left holes on the Finance Committee, the Conservation Commission and the Board of Health as well.
In an increasingly complex environment, small towns in the Berkshires are running dry of the people, like Clarke, who keep them functioning. And the problem isn’t just confined to volunteers. Staffing town halls is also a problem.
Vacancies abound
On the same ballot that Clarke was running for constable, there were a total of 15 vacancies listed and just four people running. Since no one ran for the three open seats on the Park Commission or the five on the Planning Board, those functions have defaulted to the Select Board's two remaining members. Edward Krutiak agreed to serve as town moderator.
“You get a select few people who want to do it,” said Savoy Town Clerk Valerie Reiner of the Select Board. “They do it for a while. A lot of times, they'll get burned out. And they'll leave.”
Kent Lew, Select Board chair in Washington, points out with fewer than 500 residents, the town has to fulfill all of the same functions that larger communities do.
“But we have a much smaller pool of residents, volunteers, people to draw on,” he said. “Especially as more and more people have less and less time and as a sense of civic duty seems to be diluted in our society.”
Taking on multiple roles
Lew serves as broadband manager for his town.
“But once I got elected to the Select Board, that now created the untenable position where I was part of the board overseeing that position, responsible for appointing it and for approving the actions and policies,” he said.
In the interest of checks and balances, Lew established a separate broadband oversight board.
“And yet, where do we find more people to fulfill those roles and to invest in having an adequate understanding of the issues involved to provide that oversight?” he asked.
Interest among residents of small towns in serving them has been waning for years, but two factors may have accelerated the trend: COVID-19 and incivility on social media.
Since the pandemic, “People's connections to the rest of the world become only the electronic connections and not the personal ones,” said Jim Mahon, Woodrow Wilson professor of political science at Williams College. “Hot takes are generally not the truth. They're generally just somebody's opinion that ratifies their pre-existing biases.”
Fueling conspiracy theories are rules preventing town officials from divulging certain types of information, such as about personnel matters.
“They'll be accused of covering things up,” he said. “At some point, you just say, this is a lot of aggravation for this job, which doesn't pay me anything.”
Studying the problem
The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission surveyed 30 towns in Berkshire County in December of 2022 on their success at hiring and keeping paid staff and attracting volunteers for town boards. Results were made available this week.
Twenty-three towns responded, with the communities that didn’t having populations of less than 2,000. Given the deficits in staff and volunteers, it's possible that no one was available to fill out the forms.
According to the results, in the previous three years, 13 towns had five or more paid positions turn over, and four communities expected more than 50 percent of their staff to retire within five years.
Eleven towns of 20 reporting have trouble hiring a town manager or a town administrator. Sixteen reported difficulty in filling a town accountant’s position. Fourteen had trouble with hiring a paid assessor. Thirteen reported difficulty hiring a building inspector. In addition, 15 towns were having trouble finding police officers.
Washington and the Hampshire County town of Middlefield are pairing up to hire a fulltime shared town administrator, but the two towns had to raise the salary by $20,000 from $60,000 to $80,000 in order to fill the position.
Thomas Matuszko, executive director of Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, said the staffing problem is also exacerbated by historical practice.
"Taxpayers don't really understand the value of municipal service and aren't really willing to pay for those services," he said, adding that some towns can't afford to.
Filling the pipeline
Sean Cronin, senior deputy commissioner of local services for the Massachusetts Division of Local Services, said state officials became aware of trouble filling municipal finance positions in 2016. In June, the state launched a $375,000 pilot fellowship to train students in municipal finance at community colleges in a three-month internship.
Municipal finance isn’t taught at the community college level and rarely at four-year colleges. If a person isn’t trained in its finer points, “it can go south pretty quick,” Cronin said.
“We don’t like seeing that,” he said. “We want to help communities avoid that.”
Twenty-seven students from 13 of the 15 state community colleges are taking part, but no one from Berkshire County is participating.
Low shows and vacancies
At the time they responded to the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission survey, 18 of the towns had volunteer vacancies with 16 logging vacancies of more than 60 days.
Town election turnout reflects, and may be exacerbated by, this lack of interest and contested races.
While Savoy has 551 registered voters, exactly 50 showed up to vote for the town election, or 9 percent. In Alford, 44 ballots were cast by the town’s 346 voters, not quite 13 percent turnout in the town election. New Marlborough had 138 of the town’s 1,141 eligible voters cast ballots, a turnout of 12 percent.
With a couple contests, Mount Washington bucked the trend: 94 people or 70 percent of the town’s 134 registered voters, cast ballots at its town election.
Mount Washington Select Board member Brian Tobin serves in multiple roles: police chief, interim fire chief and emergency management director.
“I would like to encourage people to not be afraid to get involved,” Tobin said. “And I'd also like to urge people to, you know, to give those who do get involved a break, and not try to create any further divisiveness in the communities, because it is hard.”
A glimmer of hope for Savoy
On Aug. 16, Savoy will hold a special election to fill Clarke’s now vacant seat. Marie Saucier is running unopposed.
“I think Marie will bring a fresh face,” said Reiner. “I’m sure she’ll be very motivated. So that will certainly help the town.
In the meantime, Clarke has agreed to return to serve on the Board of Health. But he wants assurance that the arrangement is legal, Reiner said.
“We’re still looking to that, still trying to get an answer from the state.”