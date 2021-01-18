Berkshire County's branch of the NAACP is hosting its annual Freedom Fund Awards event virtually at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The event raises funds for students of color throughout the county who plan to attend college or trade school the following year.
The 2020 Freedom Fund Awards provided 10 students with stipends of either $500 or $1,000. Due to COVID-19's impact, the local branch of the NAACP set its goal of $25,000 and is hoping to provide stipends of up to $1,500.
“We have so many incredibly smart and talented students here in the Berkshires, and so often, they just need a little bit more to ensure that they are secure and prepared when they begin college next year," branch President Dennis Powell said in a release. "These stipends can help them with books, gas, tuition, or technology – really whatever they need to succeed.”
Three awards will be presented to community leaders during the annual ceremony. Rachel Fletcher will receive the W. E. B. Du Bois Freedom Award; Sandra Burton will receive the Baba Chuck Davis Freedom Award; and Lori Murphy will receive the Margaret Hart Freedom Award.
Award-winning author Deesha Philyaw will be this year's keynote speaker. Her writing on race, parenting, gender and culture have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, ESPN's The Undefeated, and other media outlets. Her work has also been listed as Notable in The Best American Essays series.
The virtual event is free to the public via Zoom, but rolling registration is limited. Streams of the event can be found on Pittsfield Community Television, PCTV Select, the PCTV Facebook page and the NAACP - Berkshire County Branch Facebook page.
More information is available at naacpberkshires.org and questions can be directed to naacpberkshirecounty@gmail.com.