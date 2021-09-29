HINSDALE — A newly formed unit of the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force is working to enhance investigations into sexual assaults, domestic violence and human trafficking in the Berkshires.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington outlined the program, called the "violent crimes section," at a news conference Wednesday.
The unit held its first meeting last month, said state police Detective Lt. Ryan Dickinson of the Berkshire Detective Unit. The task force is a long-standing collaborative of officers from local police departments who work in tandem with state and federal authorities.
Harrington said the task force focuses on major drug trafficking operations. She said the "violent crimes section" broadens the task force's work to "touch some of our most vulnerable victims."
"This section will not take the place of individual department investigations. It will enhance our collective investigation into violent crimes and bring equity to every victim in Berkshire County," she said in remarks at the Hinsdale Fire Department.
"The new violent crime section assembles officers from various local departments throughout the county to jointly investigate sexual assaults, high-risk domestic violence and human trafficking cases," Harrington said.
As of now, eight officers from five Berkshire County police departments work in the section, Harrington said.
Funding for the staff time that will be incurred by officers who work with the section, as well as equipment costs, will be paid out of the district attorney's office. Those costs are expected to come to about $110,000 a year.
