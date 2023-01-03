Incoming Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue wanted to hire his wife to fill a key position on his staff. But the state said no

PITTSFIELD — The incoming Berkshire district attorney has staffed several key positions in his office, but there's one hire he won't be able to make: his wife.
After Timothy Shugrue's primary victory in September over current DA Andrea Harrington, he asked ethics officials whether he could hire his wife, Joann Shugrue, to serve in the office. It was for a role he envisioned as chief of staff — she helped manage his campaign for office and the transition.
But the State Ethics Commission said no, Shugrue told The Eagle on Tuesday. An official with the commission determined that state nepotism law prevents her from working in the office.
Shugrue said his wife is a former legislative aid who has a master of public administration. She's been his "right hand" at work during his time in private practice, but is now seeking employment elsewhere, he added.
"She's been working with me for 18 years," Shugrue said. "We have always been a team. We've always worked well together. You know, I'm disappointed. But we can't do it, and it is what it is."
Shugrue will be sworn into office on Wednesday, along with a pair of veteran prosecutors to helm the superior and district courts.
Marianne Shelvey has been tapped to serve as first assistant district attorney. She will be returning to the Berkshire DA's office after almost a decade as a prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice, where Shugrue said she handled racketeering, murder, narcotics, sexual assault and gun cases.
Before working as a federal prosecutor, Shelvey was an assistant district attorney in Berkshire County for over 13 years.
Overseeing operations in the county's three district courts as second assistant DA will be Kelly Mulcahy Kemp.
Shugrue said Kemp is experienced training lawyers through her current role of director of training and specialty courts in the Hampden DA's office. She previously served as the chief district court prosecutor in Berkshire County and taught criminal justice at Berkshire Community College.
"So [Kelly's] got 33 years worth of experience. Marianne has 24 years worth of experience. Combined with my 36 years, we should be pretty tough and heavily experienced," Shugrue said.
They'll be taking the reins from Karen Bell and Richard Dohoney, who oversaw Superior Court and District Court, respectively, under Harrington. Shugrue said they did not reapply for positions in the DA's office.
Most Superior Court prosecutors are staying put and will be joined by a new Superior Court prosecutor — Rachael Eramo — who will be rejoining the Berkshire DA's office after working as a prosecutor in Hampden County. Jennifer Zalnasky will be staying on as chief of appeals.
A few of the office's Superior Court lawyers are also going to help out in the district courts in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington, due to low staffing levels, Shugrue said.
"We're gonna be very short-handed in the District Court," he said.
He's still looking to hire another five to eight additional attorneys, which Shugrue said will happen soon after he takes office.