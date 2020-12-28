Stress, anxiety, mental fatigue, difficulty sleeping, poor appetite, overeating.
These are just some of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the psychological well-being of Americans, according to an ongoing survey by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.
A majority of adults cite the coronavirus as a negative impact on their mental health, with 25 percent describing a “major impact,” and an additional 28 percent experiencing a “minor impact.” Women and younger adults are hardest hit, the survey found, along with people facing financial struggles, notably about 7 in 10 Blacks.
Dr. Jesse Goodman, a Lenox psychiatrist who is on the Berkshire Medical Center staff, recently expanded berkshiremd.com, an online directory he created listing 19 psychiatrists countywide, including four specializing in helping children and teenagers.
Separately, the online Berkshire Psychotherapy Network lists psychologists, licensed social workers and other therapists.
Most offer telemedicine or Zoom meetings. Goodman, in private practice for 12 years, also sees a few patients at his Lenox office outfitted with extensive safety and social distancing precautions.
But, 80 percent prefer to meet by Zoom, he said, “a connection that is just as intimate.”
In a recent interview, he described the impact of the pandemic on adults as “profound, but highly variable.” Surprisingly, he said that “some people actually prefer the quarantine” because it eases social pressure to mingle in groups. But, most people he sees are “quite distraught.”
Excerpts from the discussion follow, edited for brevity:
Eagle: What led you to create this innovative online directory?
Goodman: What’s novel about it is that it’s complete, accurate and up to date, as far as I know. There’s no other source that lists the whole range of psychiatric services available to people. You can look on Google or you can go to your insurance company and get listings, some of them outdated.
It was my idea, because I get calls from people frequently and if I’m not able to see them, the question everybody has is, who should I call? I realized that this directory would be much more efficient, and they can call the clinicians directly. This is what seems to work best for everyone, with phone numbers, addresses, services and insurance.
Eagle: How would you describe the demand for psychiatric services since the pandemic began?
Goodman: I used to get five to 10 calls a week. Because I see people for psychotherapy plus medication management, I now work with 15 patients, each once to four times a week. I see people for 45 or 60 minutes, and I have come to like the 60-minute hour a lot.
There’s no cost differential, because insurance pays a marginal difference between the two, and the copayment for the individual is the same, no matter what length the visit is. Massachusetts insurance companies have done a pretty good job providing the appropriate outpatient care.
Eagle: How would you describe the stress people are experiencing from the pandemic?
Goodman: A lot of people say they’re having more conflict at home, “my kids are stressed about school online or even going into school; my spouse or I have lost our job, we’ve been anxious and distressed, it’s taken me a while to call somebody, but now I’d like to talk to someone.”
People often feel embarrassed for themselves that they need to ask for help, but it really is uncommon that people don’t feel comfortable talking about it with their friends or even their employers. It has never been met with anything but support, for the past four or five years.
Eagle: What can you offer besides hope that vaccinations will cause COVID to disappear?
Goodman: It’s really helpful for people to recognize that more distress and feeling waves of intense sadness, worry, fear or even confusion are really commonplace for everyone now. These swirls of distress are coming from the consequences of our isolation, the restrictions in our lives.
We’re lonely, we’re isolated, we spend a lot more time with few people, and those relationships are strained. We’re social beings, and we need the contacts. It’s a terrible loss for everyone.
Eagle: Why do you find that some people prefer the isolation?
Goodman: People who are introverts face enormous pressure to be more social than they feel comfortable being. They don’t need to reach out, and it’s actually a relief, they can concentrate, get their work done and feel calmer.
There are people who prefer the quiet and the decreased demand to be “on” in a social way, because of COVID. I’ve been surprised by how many people feel relief by not having to be at parties, or even in the group setting at the workplace.
Eagle: But, for extroverts, it must be very challenging.
Goodman: It is extremely painful, and many people are feeling restless with a lot of energy they can’t expend because they need the face-to-face interaction with people in order to get the social contact that they really need.
Eagle: At some point, when the pandemic is in the rearview mirror, how do you foresee the aftereffects?
Goodman: It’s impossible to know, but it’s so interesting to imagine what it’s going to be like. Because we’re in the quicksand of the COVID isolation, it’s hard for us to see completely how it’s affecting us, but, after we’re on the other side of it, it will be more apparent how much we’ve lost and how much of a strain it’s been.