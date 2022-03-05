Berkshire Eagle is launching a new publication, Berkshire Landscapes magazine, this month

The Berkshires has always been defined by its vibrant arts and culture scene, natural beauty and creative lifestyle. This scene — it's what makes the Berkshires “The Berkshires” (with a capital T) — always has been a cornerstone of The Berkshire Eagle.
This month, The Eagle will unveil the newest addition to its award-winning family of publications: Berkshire Landscapes, a full-color, glossy magazine that will, in four issues annually, celebrate the Berkshire experience with inspiring stories and elegant photography.
Taking its cue from The Eagle’s popular and award-winning weekend arts, culture and lifestyle section of the same name, the Berkshire Landscapes magazine brings forth a new dimension to that coverage: newsy interviews and interesting features about the creative spirit and world-class culture of the Berkshires.
Debuting March 18, Berkshire Landscapes magazine will be available for free at scores of locations throughout Berkshire County, from hotels and restaurants to shopping and visitor centers.
Five-thousand copies will be mailed to homes throughout Berkshire County. An exclusive number of subscriptions — 1,000 of them — are available for home delivery for free, courtesy of The Eagle, to those who sign up at berklands.com/subscribe. Also, readers can visit berklands.com to read a virtual replica, or an electronic edition, of the printed magazine starting March 18.
Fred Rutberg, publisher of The Eagle, had the editorial and advertising teams planning the new magazine in 2021.
“I am proud to introduce a magazine to our community that allows us to give our neighbors, near and far, a sense of the unique spirit of the Berkshires,” Rutberg said.
The magazine’s editor, Jennifer L. Huberdeau, is a Berkshire County native who has more than 20 years' experience covering the Berkshires. Huberdeau is The Eagle editor who also produces the newspaper’s Berkshire Landscapes, Food, Berkshires Week and other features sections.
The debut, 48-page issue is full of features about the Berkshires. Those stories include the cross-country journey of a vintage, century-old Steinway piano and its return to a famous family’s Gilded Age mansion in the Berkshires; an actor whose Berkshire home renovation will be featured on a new television series; what one of the country’s best chefs thinks gives a certain Great Barrington restaurant its staying power; and why there is a sundial smack dab in the heart of Berkshire County.
“Whether you live in the Berkshires full time, part time or are only here for a visit, once you're here, you know there's something special about this place … the Berkshires never loses its luster,” Huberdeau said.
“I'm honored and excited to be the editor of Berkshire Landscapes magazine and to be able to continue telling the stories of the people and places that make the Berkshires such a magical place to live.”
The magazine is designed by Becky Drees, whose features pages Eagle readers long have admired. Berkshire Landscapes magazine is powered by photographs and stories from award-winning Eagle writers, editors and contributors.
“When The Eagle debuted the Berkshire Landscapes weekend features section in 2017, readers embraced this outstanding addition to the newspaper’s lifestyle coverage,” said Kevin Moran, executive editor of The Eagle. “That weekly section will continue to entertain and inform readers. And now, in 2022, it’s fantastic to see Berkshire Landscapes’ popularity continuing to the point it has given rise to a brand new magazine as well.”