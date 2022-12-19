<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
YEAR IN REVIEW

Our top 5 most read stories of 2022

2022 was a busy year in the Berkshires. Local cultural venues bounced back from a pandemic that had shuttered many for two years as beloved traditions returned. International news, like Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and national concerns such as the repeal of Roe v. Wade reverberated on a local scale, alongside a contentious election season here and across the country.

The top of a yellow graduation cap, decorated in flowers

Taconic High School Graduation Sunday, June 3, 2022. 

There was good news too: Schools returned mostly to normal, and with them celebrations we had missed: graduations, proms, school fairs and sports events. Berkshire County celebrated the return of rail service to New York City. A six-foot brown Swiss ox and his owner brought a smile to our faces. Beloved garden guru Ron Kujawski gave up his column — but never his garden — and after 46 years covering classical music, the Eagle's Andy Pincus hung up his hat.

Here's our countdown of the Top 5 most read stories published this year, based on page views:

1. What the Berkshire Mall looks like as Regal Cinemas packs up. It isn't pretty

Nothing grabbed our attention more than a look at the Berkshire Mall as one of the final two businesses packed up in February.

What's next for the Berkshire Mall? Cannabis mini-farms are planned for former Sears and Macy’s stores, though problems with the building’s fire-suppression system hold up progress.

2. A daughter couldn’t reach anyone at her daughter’s nursing home, so she called the police

Early this year, the Eagle ran an investigative series evaluating local nursing homes, staffing shortages, inadequate reimbursements and how the coronavirus pandemic disrupted care for the frail and elderly in the Berkshires. 

The most read article in the series relayed a woman's decision to ask police to help transfer her mother from a Pittsfield nursing home, in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak that caused the Department of Public Health to send a rapid response team to help bolster care. 

3. 3 dead and five injured in early morning crash in Sheffield

The news of an early-morning collision in Sheffield between a Chevrolet Silverado and a Toyota Sienna van carrying seven people — all international college students — that left three people dead and five injured rocked a Connecticut community.

4. Meghan Marohn checked in at The Red Lion Inn to get away amid emotional upset, brother says

The search for missing NY school teacher Meghan Marohn in March drew national attention, and ultimately came to a sad end in September when her body was found in a a heavily wooded area off Fox Drive. Marohn's cause of death could not be identified.    

5. A jet owned by one of the world’s richest people stopped in Pittsfield. He asks that you not call him an oligarch

Questions abounded in early July when a 16-passenger jet owned by one of the world's richest people landed at Pittsfield Municipal Airport.

