The Berkshire Eagle takes 27 honors in New England news competition

1st Place: Feature photo, "Apple picking at Jaeschke's," by Stephanie Zollshan, photographer.

Jasmin Millard holds up her daughter Eleyna, 1, to reach the big apples in the trees on an apple picking excursion that included her step-daughter Leila, 10, at Jaeschke’s Orchard in Adams. (Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021)

The Berkshire Eagle took home 27 journalism awards from the annual New England Newspaper & Press Association Better Newspaper Competition.

The Eagle’s 14 first-place finishes were accompanied by eight second- and six third-place finishes.

A slew of wins

When the envelopes were opened, The Eagle took first-place honors for best overall website with BerkshireEagle.com, for reporting in health and education, for feature and portrait photography, and for sports columns. The Eagle also received two first-place wins for its coverage of racial issues.

Top honors also went to The Eagle for its sports section, arts and entertainment section, lifestyles section for the Weekender’s Berkshire Landscapes, and special section for Summer Previews 2022.

The Eagle was second in General Excellence, a measure of all aspects of its journalism. This year, the top winner was the Union Leader, the Granite State’s flagship newspaper.

The contest year was for journalism published between August 2021 and July 2022. The awards banquet was held at The Westin Waltham-Boston hotel.

1st Place: Portrait photo, Kimber King portrait from "'Kimber would be dead': How an overdose safety hotline saved a North Adams woman's life," by Gillian Jones, photographer.

Kimber King was saved from an overdose in her North Adams home by North Adams Ambulance EMT Stephen Murray, an administrator for the hotline, Never Use Alone. (Thursday, July 29, 2021)

