Twenty years ago this morning, Clarence Fanto left his home in Lenox and began driving to Pittsfield, where he worked as managing editor of The Berkshire Eagle. As he drove, Fanto admired the crystal-clear blue sky above and thought, "This is going to be one of the best days of the year."
Then he turned on his radio.
"I heard the first report of the first plane crashing into one of the twin towers of the World Trade Center," Fanto said.
By the time Fanto got to The Eagle's office on South Church Street, it was just after 9 a.m., and a second plane had struck, hitting the south tower.
"The realization was dawning that America was under attack," he said.
And so began a day unlike any other for Fanto and his colleagues at The Eagle.
The following story is based on interviews with several former and current Eagle staffers who were on duty Sept. 11, 2001, and is told in their own words. Some comments have been edited for clarity and length.
Fanto: We switched the overhead TV on in the newsroom. People came in and we were just paralyzed and shocked by witnessing this. And then it became clear that it wasn't just the World Trade Center that was under attack. After getting over our initial shock, we decided that we have to deploy people. We have to get reactions from people in Berkshire County who were also in a state of shock.
Ellen Lahr was the South County bureau chief for The Eagle, in Great Barrington, at the time of the 9/11 attacks. She didn't have a television, so, she stopped by a deli on Main Street where a TV always was on.
Lahr: People were coming in off the street. I was in there watching when the second plane hit the tower, and I saw that whole thing happen. I just remember this horrible sense of shock that there were all these people in there.
The Eagle's night news editor, Debra DiMassimo, was at home that morning when the phone rang.
DiMassimo: It was Clarence. He said, "Turn on the TV." And I said, "What's going on?" He said, "The world is coming to an end."
Fanto: As journalists, we are trained to — whenever possible — put our feelings aside and just get the job done. On that particular day, it was very hard to do that, but as professionals, that was our obligation.
Lahr: I went to the office and at that point Clarence was in action mode. He was really good in a situation like that. He was a hard-news guy. Nobody quite knew what was going on at that point, but Clarence was all hands on deck, marshaling all the resources, because there was such a tight connection between New York and the Berkshires.
One of those resources was general assignment reporter Dusty Bahlman. He contacted the local American Red Cross and wrote a story about blood donations.
Bahlman: I went down to the post office and ran into a friend I went to high school with. He was obviously shellshocked, and he looked at me and asked, "We'll come through this?" And I said, "Yeah, of course we will. We'll get through it." I think people's sense of vulnerability became especially acute that day, and I don't think it's really gone away.
First responders from around the country went to New York City to help, including a group of Pittsfield Police officers. Lahr embedded with the officers and got a firsthand view of the destruction from a ferry terminal in New Jersey.
Lahr: It was just a wall of smoke — all these searchlights that were on, and it was quite a sight. All these vehicles and all of these ambulances were waiting at this ferry terminal for bodies and people who needed to go to the hospitals in New Jersey because hospitals were on alert. And not a single person was brought over.
Bahlman: [In Pittsfield], everything was just paralyzed. The protective services were still fully operational, of course, and on alert because I think there was some concern that perhaps this was a more widespread attack than first appeared. Everybody was just really on edge.
Lahr: I ended up writing a story about the day, but I made the mistake of trying to report it as if it was a normal story about the cops going down and trying to help. And I never did a first-person, kind-of-what-I-experienced thing. I was trying to be a good reporter and not have it be about me. But, it changed me. That day changed everyone.
DiMassimo: We put out a 32-page paper for the next day — 16 of them had nothing but stories about the attack. It really was just an amazing package.
Fanto: I would hope people would think that, as a group and as a team, hopefully, we did rise to the occasion of carrying plenty of national and international coverage but also bringing it home to our readers by describing and depicting what the impact and the reaction was here in Berkshire County.
Current Eagle Executive Editor Kevin Moran was managing editor of the North Adams Transcript on 9/11. The Transcript was an afternoon paper, and the publisher decided to put out a six-page extra edition as events of that day kept unfolding.
Moran: It was a terribly sad thing, but in journalism there are a lot of sad things and you have to meet those moments. And I think we met the challenge.
Later that day, Moran stopped by Val's Variety store in Adams, and there already were people lining up to get the extra edition.
Moran: When it arrived, people were grabbing it, throwing down their 50 cents. It was quite a moment.
When the Sept. 12, 2001, edition of The Eagle went out for delivery that morning, the main headline on Page A1 read: "Sept, 11, 2001: Day of terror."
DiMassimo: I don't think I've ever been prouder to be a journalist than I was that day.