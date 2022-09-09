Berkshire Eagle photographer Gillian Jones gives first-hand account of gliding

NORTH ADAMS — I’ve flown on scenic flights over the North Berkshires many times over the last 30 years. Virtually every time I’ve done so, it was to document something for the newspaper, from The Berkshire Eagle to the North Adams Transcript.

The last time I flew over the Berkshires was when St. Francis Church was being demolished in North Adams. So it isn’t something I do often.

The last time I took a commercial flight was in 2019 to San Diego, Calif. Before that it was 2013 when I flew to Las Vegas. My first commercial flight was at 6 months old when my parents went to California to visit my dad’s family.

I once parasailed over the water while in Key West, Fla., in my early 40s.

So when I was assigned to photograph the Mohawk Soaring Club in advance of their 70th anniversary event at Harriman and West Airport on Saturday, I envisioned myself up in the air. However, I figured I’d be in a plane as it towed a glider — not in the glider itself.

My colleague Greta Jochem reported on the event, but was not the least bit interested in taking a flight and I couldn’t blame her. But I don’t get too many opportunities like this and I’ve learned that if I don’t take advantage of something like this when I have the chance, I’ll probably regret it.

I watched about four take-offs and landings before I went for my turn. My pilot Jon Goodman sat behind me in the cockpit of a Schweizer 2-33A, a two-seat, high-wing, strut-braced, training glider. Before the flight, Goodman had been up in the air with a co-pilot at least twice already and had much experience flying gliders and other planes. I felt comfortable in his capable hands for my maiden voyage.

If I wasn’t documenting it for my job, I probably would not have done it at all, but having a purpose for such an adventure, made me feel a bit braver. To be honest I was trembling from the time I got in the glider, until an hour or so after I returned to the ground.

I was committed to taking photos and video during much of the flight, which distracted me from the precariousness of it all. And Goodman warned me before our tow let go because there was a bit of a snap.

While there was a control panel, pedals and a control stick right in front of me in the cockpit, Goodman had complete control of the glider. However, I had one lever to move once when we were gliding on our own, and again when we were getting ready to land. The only other "instrument" was a bright, red yaw string, a simple device for indicating slip or skid of an aircraft in flight, which was attached to the nose of the aircraft. This short piece of yarn is placed in the free air stream, outside of the aircraft, where it is visible to the pilot. Its location does not require a pilot to look down at the instrument panel. The yaw string dates back to the early days of aviation and was used by the Wright Brothers.

Pilot Carl Villanueva, an old colleague of mine who I’ve known since my college days at NASC now MCLA, towed Goodman and I up to 4,000 feet over the North Berkshires and then released us to glide on the winds and get lift, but descending overall. As we were gliding, a beeping let us know that we were getting lift.

While at first it seemed like we were flying straight into the mountains, we would suddenly get lift and glide over them, sometimes right over the trees, as we slowly descended. I noted that I could already see the leaves starting to change into their autumn colors.

“What is the longest you’ve ever been up here?” I asked Goodman during the flight.

“About four hours,” he responded.

I guess it would be easy to lose track of time up here, I thought.

According to Goodman, we spent 29 minutes in the air from take off to landing, which was the longest glide and highest altitude for the day thus far.

“This is such a privilege,” Goodman said as we glided.

He also mentioned the low carbon footprint or impact this particular ultimate adventure sport was having on the environment. While we needed a plane to tow us up to the high altitude, we were gliding the rest of the way relying on the winds of nature, and the skill of the pilot, to keep going.

I also felt privileged to be experiencing such a thing, even if I never do it again.

“Do you have any women as members,” I asked as I chatted with the club members while Greta did her interviews. I learned they have at least two members who are women.

But I’m not sure I’m quite ready to be their third.