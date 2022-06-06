Eagle publisher Fredric Rutberg, history scholar Frances Jones-Sneed to receive 2022 Governor's Awards in the Humanities

Fredric D. Rutberg, the publisher of The Berkshire Eagle, and Frances Jones-Sneed, a scholar of African American history in the Berkshires, are recipients of the 2022 Governor's Awards in the Humanities for their "contributions to the humanities to improve public life in Massachusetts."
Rutberg and Jones-Sneed are among four people who will be honored Oct. 23 at The Governor's Awards Celebration at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, according to a Mass Humanities announcement. Other recipients include Callie Crossley, a journalist and host of "Under the Radar" on WGBH, and Barbara Lee, a national leader in advancing women’s equality and representation in politics and art.
Mass Humanities and Gov. Charlie Baker partner annually to present the awards. Proceeds from the awards event support humanities-based programming in Massachusetts, such as The Clemente Course in the Humanities, Reading Frederick Douglass Together and Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street programs.
In 2016, Rutberg and several colleagues bought The Berkshire Eagle with the goals of creating both a town square for the Berkshires and the country's finest community newspaper. Rutberg, of Stockbridge, practiced law in the Berkshires since 1972 and became a judge in 1994.
Jones-Sneed, of North Adams, is a professor and former director of Women’s Studies at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. She teaches and researches local history, focusing on African Americans. She directed three National Endowment for the Humanities grants and is co-director of the Upper Housatonic Valley African American Heritage Trail.