A note to our readers: Thank you for your support in 2021 and beyond (we couldn't do it without you!)

Dear Reader:
This is the time of the year when we take time to appreciate many of the people who are important to us with cards, parties and gifts. On behalf of The Berkshire Eagle — from the pressroom to the boardroom — I wish to thank you for your loyal support during a momentous year. From the lockdown of 2020 to the vaccine-induced relief of the spring to Greek-letter variants that now hover around us, we have been there for each other.
The Eagle team worked constantly to keep our county informed, while you — our readers and advertisers — have supported our efforts with your ideas, opinions and suggestions, in addition to your money. We could not do what we believe in and what we love without you. We are truly grateful to you, and we will proudly continue to improve The Eagle in 2022 and beyond.
For our print readers, this past year was particularly noteworthy. We began the year adjusting to the new five-day-a-week print schedule, and we end it with this letter being printed on a gleaming modern press that provides both flexibility and longevity for our print publications. Our new Magnum printing press is a proud demonstration of our commitment to the future of print journalism in the Berkshires.
The installation of a 115-foot piece of machinery, filled with electronics, is a complicated task, and it comes with growing pains. Just this week, an electronic glitch shut the press down, causing late deliveries countywide. A day later, some pages were printed in the wrong order. The good news is that every day we learn more and get smarter about this new printing press. The better news is that the quality of our paper will improve as we adopt more of the capabilities that the new press gives us. In 2022, you can expect that color photos and graphics will look even better than they do now.
At this time of gift-giving, I would like to suggest that our print subscribers remember their Eagle carriers as generously as possible. Tipping for good service is a tradition Eagle subscribers have long honored. Before COVID, I went on a ride-along with a carrier one night, and it taught me how hard these men and women work to get it right.
Occasionally, things may not go perfectly, and it helps to remember that Eagle carriers deliver more than 2.5 million newspapers every year. It is a staggering number. If 99 percent of the papers are delivered properly, 25,000 will not be delivered as promised. Our carriers deliver more than 99 percent of their papers properly.
Tips can be added to your subscription payments, made directly to your carrier or left in your Eagle delivery tube. If you do not know how to contact your carrier, our customer service department, at 413-496-6355, can help you connect with him or her.
Personally, I wish that you and your loved ones have joyous holidays and a healthy new year.
— Fred Rutberg