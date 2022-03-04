Letter from the Publisher: Please support The Eagle's Report For America participation

Dear Reader,
I’m back asking for your help.
Two years ago, when we barely knew the word COVID, and only doctors and nurses owned face masks, I gave you the good news that The Eagle had been awarded a Report for America reporter to cover the Massachusetts Statehouse beginning in June 2020. I also explained that RFA required The Eagle to raise $10,000 locally to show community support for this initiative. You responded with overwhelming generosity, and thanks to RFA, Danny Jin joined The Eagle and revived the Statehouse beat that had long been underserved.
Last year, I returned to ask you to support Danny’s second year, as well as to enable us to receive an additional RFA reporter who would bring data reporting to The Eagle. Again, you responded with overwhelming generosity, and Greta Jochem joined Danny and the rest of our news staff in June. RFA has given Greta a second year with The Eagle, providing that we can raise another $15,000 as our demonstration of ongoing community support.
Danny decided not to ask RFA for a third year, as he plans to pursue a graduate degree. We are working out how to continue bringing original reporting of Statehouse news without RFA support.
The Eagle is proud that Report for America supports our commitment to bringing real news to Berkshire County. Its mission is to help place reporters where the need is clear in a sustainable manner, despite national trends that threaten independent local news organizations.
RFA’s track record has been extraordinary. Last Sunday, “60 Minutes” aired a segment titled “Local newsrooms strained by budget-slashing financial firms.” This segment includes commentary about RFA by Steve Waldman, one of its founders. It also details how the Pottstown (Pa.) Mercury went from winning two Pulitzer Prizes to having a one-person newsroom. The Mercury is owned by the company that owned The Eagle before 2016.
If you missed “60 Minutes” last week, I urge you to find the segment online (reportforamerica.org/60minutes). It shows the value of RFA. I believe that the more you learn about RFA, the more eager you will be to support The Eagle’s drive to demonstrate community support.
The past year has been a momentous one at The Eagle, as we made a substantial investment in bringing a new printing press online. We reaffirmed our commitment to print journalism, while we work daily at being digital to guarantee that we will continue to be the Berkshires’ Town Square for decades to come. Your continued generosity allows us to leverage opportunities to report more local news and shine a light on stories of interest.
For the third year in a row, I am asking that you donate as much as you are comfortable with to Report for America, in care of The Berkshire Eagle. Your gift will allow us to keep Greta to keep reporting matters of importance and interest affecting all of us, especially in Northern Berkshire.
All gifts to Report for America are payable to “The GroundTruth Project,” and as such they are fully tax-deductible. Please send your check, payable to “Report for America,” to The Berkshire Eagle, 75 S. Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. You also can donate online, at BerkshireEagle.com/RFA.
Thank you for your continued support and generosity,
Fred Rutberg