Remember we let you in on the news that The Berkshire Eagle bought a new printing press? (No? Not a problem. You’re all caught up.)

Here’s the update: That Goss Community SSC Magnum printing press is on its way to the Berkshires.

And the odd part is that you're reading about this analog news on your digital device. Which, let’s face it, is a bit weird. But it’s totally OK. (No one is looking over your shoulder.) We love you for it.

If you don’t, or seldom, read The Eagle in its newspaper form (some people actually do not mind ink on their fingers and the recycling that’s required after they’re done reading), the story of us buying a new printing press in a digital age isn’t lost on those who blog about the media. If you didn’t know, the Berkshires, for a variety of reasons, still likes its newspaper to hold. Which, to you digital fans out there, is a bit weird. And that’s AOK.

Print reader. Digital reader. Digital and print. Whatever the packaging, local news is local news. And you all love news about and from the Berkshires. And The Eagle has been doing local news from the Berkshires exceptionally well for a very long time. Much of that time, our main media format has been the physical newspaper and that’s required a printing press.

Later this fall, a new printing press will be up and running here at Eagle headquarters on South Church Street. Our current printing press has been in operation nearly 32 years and it wrapped up printing Sept. 3 with its last edition being our Sept. 4 issue.

We will surely celebrate the new press in a big way when it’s up and running later this fall.

But first, we feel proudly duty-bound to give our outgoing press a proper salute in its retirement, with a look back on the people who run it (and who will run the new one), a story on the generations of printing presses that span our 242-year publishing history and a look on some of the notable front pages our retiring press published.

Our Goss Urbanite — our main press of nearly 32 years — had a very good run. The Urbanite defined “history in the making”: It published every headline and word that made news in Berkshire County over the course of three decades.

For a while now, our old Urbanite has been showing its age. After printing more than 17 billion pages on about 6 million miles of paper, the Sept. 4 Berkshire Eagle is the Urbanite’s last job. That our Urbanite made it this long may seem miraculous to some. But the miracle here has been our press crew. They steered her toward this finish line in these last few years. And this press crew — and our readers — deserve a new press. It’s time.

Goodnight, Urbanite. You made your deadline.